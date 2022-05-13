Where is Dr. Donald Cline’s Wife Audrey aka Susie Cline Now?

Directed by Lucie Jourdan, ‘Our Father’ is a riveting true-crime documentary on Netflix. It explores the unpardonable actions of Dr. Donald Cline, a fertility specialist from Zionsville, Indiana, who has fathered at least 94 children and counting by artificially inseminating numerous patients with his own sperm in the 70s and 80s.

Shockingly, nobody including the patients knew about the truth until thirty years later, when Jacoba Ballard, a donor baby discovered that he is her biological father and she is not the only one with such a story to tell. While Dr. Cline was questioned about his crimes, one cannot help but wonder how it all impacted his wife, who is mentioned in the documentary. Let’s find out about her whereabouts, shall we?

Who is Dr. Donald Cline’s Wife?

In ‘Our Father,’ Dr. Donald Cline’s wife is referred to as Susie, but in reality, her name is Audrey. Dr. Cline was a reputed fertility specialist during the 70s and 80s, and one of the first few in Indianapolis to have expertise in artificial insemination through fresh sperm. Several couples struggling with infertility flocked to his clinic and he had a massive success rate between 1971 and 1981.

In 1979, Dr. Cline opened his clinic and it became a symbol of hope for those who wished to have their own children. According to him, he used fresh sperm samples from anonymous medical residents, and one donor was only used for three successful pregnancies. Apart from his medical practice, Dr. Cline was frequently featured in journals and magazines and was a regular speaker at medical conferences. He and his wife Audrey were senior members of the church and taught a course called Growing Kids God’s Way at their home, which was attended by many parents.

Not just that, Dr. and Mrs. Cline reportedly performed baptisms in their swimming pool for a lot of their church members. The couple has a son named Doug and a daughter Donna, who worked at her father’s clinic as a nurse. In 2009, Dr. Cline had a grand retirement party attended by a vast number of people in town. However, things took a drastic turn in 2014, when Jacoba Ballard, a 34-year-old woman whose mother he had treated in 1979, decided to research her ancestry. She knew since the age of ten that she had been conceived through a sperm donor, and thus, was curious to know about her biological father.

Thus, Jacoba logged on to 23&Me, a genomics and biotech website that provides information on ancestry. To her shock, she found that she had seven half-siblings. Further investigations unraveled that she and all her half-siblings were donor babies who were conceived in Dr. Cline’s clinic over 7 years. As she delved deeper, she was devastated to discover that he could potentially be their biological father, who had artificially inseminated their mothers with his sperm, without their knowledge or consent.

In 2015, Jacoba and one of her half-sisters Kristie filed a complaint at the Indiana Attorney General’s (AG) office. Two letters were sent to Dr. Cline to answer the matter, but he maintained his claims that he only used one sperm donor thrice and never used his own samples. But when Carrie, another of Jacoba’s half-sisters, shared her story publicly with Fox59 in May 2015, several other people claiming a similar connection to Dr. Cline began surfacing. Jacoba and Kristie then contacted Doug and Donna and met up with them.

Doug revealed that Dr. Cline had confessed to using his sperm on patients, but not more than eight times. Although, when he met with Jacoba and a few of her half-siblings in 2016, he divulged that he had used his sperm as many as 50 times and that Audrey was supportive of it. Regardless, Dr. Cline called Jacoba later and requested her not to proceed with her case, and she recorded the call for future evidence. According to him, Audrey was not aware of his actions and the truth coming out would destroy their marriage, as she considered it adultery.

Regardless, Jacoba decided to fight for her and her half-siblings, whose number kept increasing daily. Based on his DNA tests and of all the donor children, he was charged with two counts of felony obstruction to justice. In December 2017, Dr. Cline pleaded guilty to his charges and was ordered to pay a $500 fine. His one-year prison sentence was suspended due to his age and the sympathy of the community. Due to a lack of laws in the state for donor fraud, he was not charged with rape or battery.

Where is Audrey Cline Now?

After the trial, Dr. Donald Cline and his wife Audrey maintained a relatively low profile and avoided media interviews, as advised by his lawyer. However, in a rare interview in May 2019, he did not show much remorse regarding his actions. Surprisingly, Audrey, who had then been married to him for sixty years, still supported him and refused to believe that he was wrong.

“It’s old news…It’s just that one woman who’s upset that she has a life,” Audrey stated, most likely referring to Jacoba. Since then, Mrs. Cline has stayed away from the public eye and it is unclear whether she and her husband are still living together. She is also not on social media and prefers to lead a private life. As far as we can tell, she is presently in her eighties and lives in Zionsville, Indianapolis.

Read More: Where is Matthew White Now?