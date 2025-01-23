Elizabeth Kendall: Where is Ted Bundy’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

If you’ve tried to find out about Ted Bundy’s life, chances are that you have come across Elizabeth “Liz” Kendall’s name at least once. She was Bundy’s long-term girlfriend, who was dating him around the time he began his killing spree in 1974. But over the years, very little has been known about her. Whatever we knew of the woman has come from the little-known memoir she wrote back in 1981, The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.

It comes as no surprise that Bundy left the masses fascinated by his charming demeanor and horrifying acts. Year after year, we have seen documentaries, films, and podcasts that have highlighted the notorious murderer. Trish Wood’s ‘Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer,’ is no different since it offers a much-needed look into his charm. For the first time in forty years, it also includes Liz’s story as she opens up about their complicated relationship.

Elizabeth Kendall and Ted Bundy Met in 1969

First things first, Elizabeth “Liz” Kendall’s real name is actually Elizabeth Kloepfer. For obvious reasons, she wrote under a pseudonym around the time her book was published. She wanted to protect her as well as her young daughter’s privacy in any way she could. After all, it’s something she couldn’t do back in 1969 when she relocated to Seattle, Washington, following her divorce from her ex-husband at the age of 24. Molly was 3 at the time, so she subsequently took up a job at Washington University as a secretary to be able to provide for her little family.

Little did Liz know she would come across Ted Bundy not long after, in September 1969, when she had decided to go out with a friend to the Sandpiper Tavern. This was five years before he let his deepest, darkest desires take over in the form of serial killings. The two had danced together, and he later dropped her home and stayed the night. The next day, he woke up early, got Molly up, and cooked breakfast for them. Soon, Liz and Ted were dating, and their initial months together felt flawless, especially as he provided them with a sense of much-needed security.

Elizabeth Kendall and Ted Bundy’s Relationship Reportedly Turned Abusive Over Time

With Ted essentially living with Liz and Molly, the trio soon became a family and he even treated the young girl as if she was his own. However, while they did appear to be picture-perfect from the outside, the truth was allegedly much different since he often turned to threats and abuse when he didn’t get his way. For example, according to records, Ted actually tore up his and Liz’s marriage license following an argument despite knowing she really wanted to tie the knot with him. Furthermore, as per Liz, he often verbally abused and threatened to kill her too.

One such incident reportedly transpired after Liz had found plaster of paris, crutches, and women’s undergarments in Ted’s room, making her think he was possibly cheating. Another was after she confronted him about his stealing habits. It’s even imperative to note that she had once fallen pregnant with his child, but because he was to leave for law school in Utah soon and showed no interest in taking her and Molly along despite their years-long romantic relationship, she ultimately chose to go for an abortion.

Elizabeth Kendall Worked With Authorities to Help Their Case Against Ted Bundy

It was in 1974 when things began to get strange between Liz and Ted, with her being unaware that he had evolved into a serial killer. Her partner used to go missing for several days on end, but he always gave his reasons to her, which seemed more than appropriate at the time. After all, when they were together, he behaved no differently than normal. However, things took a turn when Ted was finally spotted at Lake Sammamish, where he had kidnapped and killed two women. A sketch of his was circulated in the news with details like his name, along with the fact he drove a Volkswagen, often wore a cast, and had crutches.

When Liz first saw the image with the news story, she was struck with immense fear. It was undeniable that the sketch resembled her Ted, who also drove a Volkswagen. She also remembered seeing the crutches and plaster of paris in his room. So, she decided to talk to the police, only for them to not take her seriously. They once even told her that her partner didn’t seem like the right candidate considering his qualifications. She was turned away thrice before officials realized that after he had shifted to Utah, the killings stopped in Seattle and began there instead. That’s when Liz got through to a female detective who heard her.

Elizabeth Kendall Now Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

Elizabeth Kendall went through a spiral when her worst fears were confirmed with Ted’s arrest. However, even after he was released on bail after being convicted of attempted kidnapping, the pair briefly resumed dating. She was obviously head over heels in love with him and could not even comprehend how he could be capable of such heinous acts. But alas, there was circumstantial evidence that made it evident he was a monster, resulting in his conviction for murder. It was after this that he confessed to over 30 killings.

Liz went through an extremely rough time around this time. She was struck by guilt, regret, and shame, among several other negative emotions. It felt like everything she loved about her life had shattered. She took to drinking heavily for a long while. But thankfully, she later decided to go to Alcoholics Anonymous and it helped her get her life back on track. It was during this time that she distanced herself from both Bundy and the police. Nevertheless, the serial killer continued to call her and send her letters. In one such call, he revealed that he had tried to kill her once in her sleep. Eventually, she decided to cut all ties with him, despite how difficult it was for her. So, after Bundy’s imprisonment and execution, she made it a point to stay out of the media’s eyes. Therefore, all we know is that Liz and her daughter, Molly, lead a quiet, peaceful life in Washington today, with Liz having been sober for more than 46 years.

