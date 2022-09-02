Where is Esequiel Fonseca’s Wife Carmen Fonseca Now?

Netflix’s ‘I Am A Killer: Honorable Intentions’ documents the investigation process that led to police nabbing the killers of Esequiel Fonseca. In December 1996, he had been discovered shot in his car on the Texas 8 Beltway while returning home from work. The police had initially chalked it out as a case of robbery since the victim’s wallet was missing. But it turned out to be a lot for complicated and sinister than the authorities might have thought at first. So who is Esequiel Fonseca’s wife, Carmen Fonseca, and what role did she play in this whole case? Let’s find out that, shall we?

Who is Carmen Fonseca?

On December 22, 1996, while working on the Texas 8 Beltway, a group of construction crew stumbled on a white Lincoln standing against the concrete barrier on the side of the road. One of the workers noticed a man inside slumped on the driving wheel and informed the authorities. The emergency respondents declared him dead, and the police found out that the victim had been shot 7 times in the head, torso, and neck. His wallet was also missing and there were 9mm bullet casings at the scene. The victim was identified as Esequiel “Big Zeke” Fonseca.

While the police were investigating at the crime scene, a woman stopped by. She identified as Carmen Cantu Fonseca, the wife of the victim. They lived in Sagemont, Houston, and had been married for 25 years. Big Zeke used to work in Crown Cork and Seal, now known as Crown Holdings, Inc., in Sugar Land, Texas. When he did not return home yesterday and his colleague called Carmen to report him not coming to work in the morning, Carmen decided to drive along the way Big Zeke took while driving from work to home.

While retracing the route, she saw the police and her husband’s car and stopped there. She even went voluntarily to the police station to give a statement. She maintained that she did not know anything about the homicide and was just a worried wife who had been searching for his missing husband. However, the ruse did not last long, when the police arrested the murderer, a teen named Mark Sam Arthur while driving a stolen car. He was found in possession of the murder weapon, and the ballistic reports proving his fully loaded Glock 9mm handgun was the same gun that fired the bullets into Big Zeke.

The investigators soon understood that Carmen and Mark were related when they found out that Carmen’s son Esqeuiel “Little Zeke” Fonseca, Jr. was a member of a Houston street gang, named Maniac Latin Disciple Nation, of which Mark was also a part. Both used to commit robberies together, and when Little Zeke got arrested, Mark used to visit the Fonseca residence. As per the court documents, Mark had an affair with Carmen, which allegedly resulted in her getting pregnant (she later miscarried).

According to investigators, Carmen hatched a plan to murder her husband with Mike and another juvenile accomplice to get the $220,000 life insurance money of which she was the sole beneficiary. She allegedly offered cash and Big Zeke’s car to Mark so that he killed her husband. Another theory was that Big Zeke might have come to know about the affair, and Mark decided to kill him in self-defense. Mark claimed that Big Zeke used to abuse Carmen, and due to childhood issues, Mark abhorred domestic abusers. As a result, it led to Mark beating Big Zeke once, and afraid of retaliation, he killed Big Zeke.

Where is Carmen Fonseca Today?

Whatever the motive might have been, it was clear to the authorities that Carmen had collaborated with the hitmen in killing her husband. She gave a lot of conflicting statements to the police, but in her last statement on January 17, 1997, she admitted to discussing murdering her husband with Mark. She also admitted to helping Mark know about Big Zeke’s whereabouts with the help of a pager, but she also claimed that she had told Arthur not to kill him.

However, the protection, jury, and the court found it hard to believe her version of events. Mark’s juvenile accomplice tested against her in court in exchange for a plea deal of 10 years. On April 3, 1998, she was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of capital murder. She is presently incarcerated in a cell at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin Texas. According to her inmate records, she can be eligible for parole on January 16, 2037.

