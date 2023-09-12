Where is Glow Up Season 5 Filmed?

Living up to its name, ‘Glow Up,’ alternately titled ‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star,’ is a competition show that brings together various up-and-coming young makeup artists who compete against one another in order to make a name for themselves and most of all, win the opportunity to work as assistant to the greatest artists in the makeup industry. The contestants indulge in a variety of challenges that test their level of creativity, hard work, and quick thinking, in order to impress industry professionals Dominic Skinner and Val Garland and the weekly guest stars.

In the fifth iteration, the show introduced us to ten new talented aspiring makeup artists who are tasked with several new challenges, including creating makeup looks inspired by the characters from ‘Bridgerton.’ As they take the competition by storm, the judges have a task at hand of eliminating new contestants in each episode. Since the show’s fifth round is lensed mostly indoors, just like the previous seasons, it has got several viewers wondering where ‘Glow Up’ season 5 was taped. In case, you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

Glow Up Season 5 Filming Locations

‘Glow Up’ season 5 was filmed in England, particularly in Greater London and other sites across England. Given the fact that it is a BBC show, it should not be much of a surprise that it has been filmed and produced in the United Kingdom. If you wish to get intricate details about the same, you are at the right place. Here is all the information you require!

Greater London, England

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Glow Up’ season 5 were lensed in Greater London, which is a ceremonial county bordered by England’s Hertfordshire to the north. For shooting the first episode of the season, the filming unit headed to the ‘Bridgerton’ set in Greater London where the contestants were tasked with the unique challenge of coming up with makeup looks based on Netflix’s hit series. As for the second episode, they set up camp at a photography studio in London.

The Proud Late at L, 8 Victoria Embankment in Central London served as a filming site for the sixth episode. Furthermore, the cast and crew were spotted taping several important scenes of episode 7 on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2023, which took place in the O2 on Peninsula Square in London. As far as the final episode of the season was concerned, its shooting took place in the luxury department store, Harvey Nichols at 109-125 Knightsbridge in London.

Other Locations in England

The third episode of ‘Glow Up’ season 5 was taped in Surrey, England, specifically in and around West Horsley Place in West Horsley, which is the set of the sitcom ‘Ghosts.’ Consisting of 50 rooms, the house is a Grade I listed building that dates back to the 15th century. One of the flagship stores of Adidas in England also hosted the production of one of the episodes in the fifth season.

