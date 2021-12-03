Where is Harlem Filmed?

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series ‘Harlem’ follows four best friends living in New York City as they navigate their careers, relationships, and ambitions. Created by Tracy Oliver, the show explores African-American womanhood in the modern-day setting, as the group of friends goes through some remarkable life experiences. As the show progresses, the vibrant backdrop that witnesses the women’s vigorous adventures doesn’t fail to get noticed. As the sparkling nightlife and spirited urban surroundings form the setting of the storyline, one can’t help but wonder where the show is filmed. In that case, let us share what we know!

Harlem Filming Locations

‘Harlem’ is filmed in its entirety in New York City. The principal photography of the first season commenced in February 2021 and went on till April 2021. Now, let us take you through the specific locations that feature in the show.

Harlem, New York

The filming of ‘Harlem’ chiefly takes place in the titular neighborhood, located in Upper Manhattan, New York City. Harlem is renowned as one of the iconic cultural centers in the state of New York. It is the birthplace of various African-American artistic movements, including the Harlem Renaissance. The filming of the series took place at distinct locations in Harlem, capturing the essence and flamboyance of the neighborhood. Various pubs, cafes, and other varied establishments serve as filming locations for the show. Harlem is one of the major entertainment production centers in the state where iconic films have been shot, such as ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Annie Hall,’ ‘Manhattan,’ and many more.

Other Locations in New York City

As per reports, several scenes in the first season of the show were filmed outside the Lotte New York Palace at Madison Avenue. One of the oldest luxury hotels in the city, the establishment is a famed landmark that holds a pivotal place in the city’s history. A few sequences have also been filmed at 50th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

Another notable location seen in the series is Fifth Avenue, which is one of the busiest transit routes in the state of New York. It stretches north from Washington Square Park to West 143rd Street in Harlem. The avenue is home to numerous historical sites, such as the 369th Regiment Armory, Museum of the City of New York, Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Club, and the iconic Plaza Hotel. Fifth Avenue is an important filming site, having hosted the production of movies like ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,’ and ‘Ocean’s Eight,’ to name a few.

More than just a setting, New York City plays a major role in ‘Harlem.’ The identity of the characters, their journey of self-discovery, and the harmony they cherish are entwined with the city’s presence. The show is not only a fine tale of friendship but also a love letter to the city and the neighborhood of Harlem in particular.

