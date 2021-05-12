Prolific American theatre and screen actress Jean Smart is a force to be reckoned with. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, the HBO original comedy series ‘Hacks’ sees the actress in her career-defining role as she brings the character of a legendary comedian Deborah Vance to life. The series centers on a nuanced and complex dynamic between Deborah and her entitled protegee Ava (Hannah Einbinder). While initially unwilling to recruit Ava, Deborah reconsiders mentoring her after listening to a few offensive but hilarious jokes.

Deborah and Ava embark upon a bittersweet journey through the vast yellow-tinted American Dust Bowl. The series received favorable reviews upon its release, and fans and critics especially applauded the indefatigable performance by the veteran actress in the lead role. If you are led to investigate the filming locations of the show, fret not, because we are going to shed some light on the matter.

Hacks Filming Locations

HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’ is filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in California. From palm tree-lined beaches to vast deserts, California seems to have it all. At the heart of the state lies the Tinseltown of Hollywood, one of the most iconic cinema industries in the world. Due to these predispositions, the state sees an overwhelming number of film and TV productions each year.

Moreover, the California Film Commission runs an advantageous tax credits program to help productions that take place in the state. As a result, directors find it highly profitable to place their filming schedule in the western state. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the first season was filmed.

Los Angeles, California

Almost all of the first season of the show was filmed in and around locations of Los Angeles. Even though the story is set in the neighboring city of Las Vegas, the creators found it more convenient to film in the City of Angels due to the availability of crews and locations. Moreover, most of the cast members, including Jean Smart, live in the city, proving it easier to schedule the shoot in the city, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. The crew made a few trips to Las Vegas to nail the Sin City vibe. Principal photography was carried out in Paramount Studios, where the crew filmed at stage 6.

Located at 5515 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, the production facility houses one of the largest production companies in Hollywood. Due to the onset of the pandemic, most of the series was filmed in isolation, but the creators used a live audience while filming a major sequence in the Wiltern Theatre. Located at 3790 Wilshire Boulevard, the theatre complex is one of the most famous Art Deco landmarks in the city.

