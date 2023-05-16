Where is High Desert Filmed?

Apple TV+’s ‘High Desert’ is a comedy series that stars Patricia Arquette as Peggy Newman, a former addict who makes the decision to turn her life around for the better after the unexpected demise of her mother. So, she makes a life-altering decision to become a private investigator as she believes that she has all that it takes to succeed as one. Created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House, the comedy show features some hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters, and Rupert Friend.

All the comedic action is set against the backdrop of the small desert town of Yucca Valley in California, as the protagonist moves from one place to another every once in a while. The ever so changing locations signify the drastic changes in Peggy’s life ever since her mother passed away. Thus, it is natural for you to pose the question — where is ‘High Desert’ shot? Well, let us explore the same, shall we?

High Desert Filming Locations

‘High Desert’ is filmed in California, particularly in Greater Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Patricia Arquette starrer commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in March 2022. Given that the story is based in a Californian desert town, the makers supposedly choose to shoot the series in the Golden State and add a bit of authenticity to the narrative. Now, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Apple TV+ series!

Greater Los Angeles, California

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘High Desert’ are lensed in the Greater Los Angeles area, which includes five counties — Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County. Out of these, a couple of cities in Riverside County, such as Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs, serve as important production locations for the comedy series. San Bernardino County is yet another county where the production team of ‘High Desert’ sets up camp for shooting purposes,

Furthermore, the cast and crew members were spotted recording some prominent portions of season 1 in Los Angeles County. Specifically, the cities of Santa Clarita and Long Beach are a couple of filming sites in LA County that appear in several parts of the comedy show. For taping a few of the interior scenes, the filming unit supposedly utilized the facilities of one of the many film studios in the area. Moreover, the Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita and the western portions of the city of Lancaster also feature prominently in numerous scenes.

Some of the biggest film studios in LA County are Walt Disney Studios, Universal Studios, Warner Brothers Studios, and The Studios at Paramount, to name a few. As far as the exterior scenes are concerned, the production team possibly recorded most of them on location on different streets and neighborhoods of the Greater Los Angeles area against suitable backdrops. Thus, it is likely that you might notice a few popular landmarks and beaches in the backdrop of several scenes, such as El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Bao Quang Temple, Hollywood Bowl, Venice Beach, and Marina del Rey.

