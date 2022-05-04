Where is Joyce Corradi Now?

The partial meltdown of one of the reactors at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania was one of the worst accidents in history. The ensuing confusion and its effect on the nearby residents are chronicled on Netflix’s ‘Meltdown: Three Mile Island.’ It features interviews with people who lived in Middletown, Pennsylvania, near the reactor when the accident happened in March 1979. Joyce Corradi was one of the many concerned people who wondered about the long-term effects of the accident. So, if you’re wondering where she might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is Joyce Corradi?

When the accident happened during the early morning hours of March 28, 1979, Joyce was as stumped as the rest of the residents of the area. At the time, she ran a daycare from her home while her husband worked for the railroad. The mother of four thought about the safety of her children, given that the government had a tough time trying to precisely explain what was happening.

Joyce immediately left with her family and drove down to her mother’s house, about 40 miles away. She said, “I took our marriage certificate, and I took our children’s birth certificates. I was concerned that, if in the confusion things really got bad, I could prove those were my children and that we could at least be together.” While Joyce and her family returned about ten days later, confusion regarding the radiation released and its long-term health effects remained.

According to Joyce, her then 9-year-old son vomited “vile green slime” after they got to her mother’s house. While the doctors in the US said that it wasn’t anything to be worried about, a Japanese doctor who visited later stated that it was a symptom of radiation sickness. In the time after that, Joyce and the community were against the undamaged reactor starting up again. She later said, “There has been a great loss of innocence in this community as far as people in authority having the answers. I’m not sure people know what to believe.”

Where is Joyce Corradi Now?

In the aftermath of the incident and how everything was handled, Joyce Corradi became an activist, campaigning against the nuclear plant. Furthermore, she co-founded Concerned Mothers and Women and has had difficulty trusting government officials given what transpired. Joyce added, “It saddens me to know that at least in my lifetime….that we will know the real risk that we took. I often wonder to myself, would it have been wiser for us if we had left? We thought about leaving. Everybody within 200 miles of the nuclear power plant thought that….I thought at least this one will run safer.”

A cancer survivor, Joyce believed the radiation exposure caused cancer. On the show, she further mentioned that her granddaughter had non-Hodgkins lymphoma as a teenager. The loving grandmother still lives in Middletown. Now in her 70s, she ran a daycare before and after the accident. Joyce later said, “To me, the process will be ended – it will be done, to me – when that clean-up happens at Unit Two. Then I can feel safe.”

