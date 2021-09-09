‘My 600-lb Life’ is a documentary series that strives to inspire individuals by sharing success stories of morbidly obese people who reduce their weight to achieve a healthy level. They are assisted in their journey by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or simply Dr. Now, who initially instructs following a strict diet plan and then a weight-loss surgery as per the circumstances.

The TLC original series showcases the struggles of the individuals and their determination to achieve their goals. It is encouraging to watch them go through the transformation, and one such inspiring figure in the show was Justin McSwain. Here is everything we know about Justin’s situation after the cameras stopped rolling on him!

Justin McSwain’s My 600-lb Life Journey

Like many other patients in ‘My 600-lb Life,’ Justin McSwain of Rock Hill, South Carolina, lived with an addiction to food which led to him gaining close to 700 pounds. His unhealthy eating habits emerged from a rough childhood as he began overeating at a time when his parents were getting divorced. On top of it, the bullying and fat-shaming he endured from many people, including his stepmother, worsened Justin’s condition. When he reached his teenage years, Justin had already accumulated 200 pounds. Meanwhile, his food addiction kept on increasing at an alarming rate.

Eventually, Justin got so heavy that it became difficult for him to do simple household chores. His excessive weight, coupled with conditions like anxiety, depression, eating disorder, and agoraphobia prevented Justin from stepping out of his house. Justin eventually decided to seek the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. For his journey to Dr. Now’s office, he took a rental car and struggled to fit in the vehicle, and instead, said, “This is not the car I requested.”

However, he finally made it to the doctor’s office, expecting to be in the upper 500s or lower 600s. When the number 687.5 pounds appeared on the scale, Justin was shattered and decided it was time to take his weight more seriously. Justin committed himself to Dr. Now’s low-fat diet and regularly started working out in the gym. After following the diet for a year and undergoing gastric bypass surgery, he ended up losing an impressive 334 pounds. The man who admitted that he had an eating disorder and didn’t know how to control it had successfully changed his health and habit.

Where is Justin McSwain Now?

After attaining a new breath of life, Justin McSwain proceeded to check off his bucket list by indulging in water rafting and taking flight lessons to earn the pilot’s license. He appeared on ‘My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?’ and revealed he had lost over 450 pounds. He thanked the therapy for making him realize that he deserved a chance at life. Justin continues to look after his health by participating in outdoor activities like hiking 5k, something he never imagined he would be able to achieve.

Justin has admitted that the battle with food addiction, anxiety, depression, and agoraphobia is something he does every day. Although he admits getting rid of old habits is not so easy, he remains focused and motivated. Justin is still residing in South Carolina with an adorable corgi named Finn. In June 2020, on the occasion of his 30th birthday, Justin shared how, at one point, he was not even sure if he would make it to this age.

However, nothing is clear about his love life. Though his close friend Jordan was present with him during his surgery, there has been no news regarding anything romantic between the two. Justin has taken the initiative to use his online platform to enlighten others about food addiction and ways to curb it. He wants to spread positivity to others, and we are extremely happy for him.

