Where is Killer Mark Fletcher Now?

When Leroy Dulaney went missing from Camp Lejune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, most military officials believed that he had gone AWOL. However, Leroy’s mother, Carol, refused to accept such an explanation and carried out a thorough investigation of her own. Hulu’s ‘Where Is Private Dulaney?’ chronicles Leroy’s disappearance and shows how Carol’s investigation led straight to a fellow marine, Mark Fletcher, who was accused of murdering several marines. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding the case and want to find out where Fletcher is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Mark Fletcher?

At the time of Leroy Dulaney’s disappearance, Mark Fletcher was serving as a private in the United States Marines and was stationed at Camp Lejune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. People in his unit mentioned that Fletcher generally kept to himself and was known to be a loner. The few friends he had were mostly from outside the base, and the show mentioned that there was an ongoing rumor about Fletcher dealing drugs and being a part of a satanic cult. However, to this day, there has been no concrete proof of the same.

During Mark’s stay at Camp Lejune, he got closely associated with Leroy Dulaney, and the two were often spotted spending time together. In fact, reports state that Leroy was last seen alive in the company of Fletcher, who also went by the name of “Four Eyes.” On May 23, 1979, members of Leroy’s unit realized that he was missing without notice and informed his superiors. When Carol received the news about her son’s disappearance, she immediately came down to Camp Lejune but was devastated to learn that the military was confident about Leroy going AWOL. Although she and her younger son, Michael, went from one officer to the other, they received no help, and Carol soon realized that the US Army would not be investigating the incident in detail. Hence, taking matters into her own hands, she began contacting Leroy’s friends and even visited a few shady bars in Jacksonville, North Carolina, hoping for a lead or witness.

Through the interactions, Carol learned that Leroy was last seen alive in the company of fellow marine Mark Fletcher. She even got to know about the allegations against Fletcher and was sure that he was up to no good. Even though Fletcher was quite elusive, Carol managed to get in touch with him and asked him to meet her near his dorm in Camp Lejune. Once Fletcher arrived, Carol asked the marine to get into her car before interrogating him about her son’s whereabouts. Interestingly, Fletcher’s behavior indicated that he was hiding something, but before Carol could make him confess the truth, the marine somehow broke free, got out of the vehicle, and made an escape on foot.

Where Is Mark Fletcher Today?

On June 3, 1979, the police learned of a body found in a shallow grave in Onslow County and identified it as marine Ronald Ray Jenkins, who was also missing from Camp Lejune. Moreover, a woman by the name of BJ Rohweller approached authorities and claimed that her boyfriend, Ben Duvall, had associated with a marine named Mark Fletcher and might be involved in a homicide.

The police immediately brought in Ben, who confessed that he had witnessed Fletcher shooting Ronald to death while they were riding with him in a car. Ben even went on to claim that Fletcher forced him to dispose of the body and threatened him as well as his girlfriend, with death if they revealed the secret. Thankfully, Ben’s statement was enough to get an arrest warrant, and Fletcher was apprehended for his crimes. Besides, reports claim that the police also found evidence that connected Fletcher to Leroy Dulaney’s murder.

Fletcher was initially presented in court for Leroy’s murder, and although he pled not guilty, he was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1980. Subsequently, Fletcher was also convicted of the second-degree murder of Ronald Ray Jenkins, and was sentenced to a consecutive term of life imprisonment in the same year. Thus, with parole out of the picture, he is currently spending his days behind bars at the Hyde Correctional Institute in Fairfield, North Carolina.

