Where is Kimberly Smith Now?

In December 2018, QuadrigaCX’s CEO, Gerald Cotten, suddenly died during his honeymoon in Jaipur, India. Netflix’s ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ delves into what happened to the company and its customers after Gerry’s death. An investigation later found out that Gerry had committed fraud with the customers’ money, leaving them with a slim chance of getting their funds back. Gerry’s wife, Jennifer Robertson, was embroiled in the ensuing legal controversy. In the documentary, we hear from her sister, Kimberly Smith, who provides some insight into Jennifer’s life with Gerry. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Kimberly Smith?

Kimberly talked about how Jennifer was beautiful, funny, and always seemed happy while growing up. She mentioned that Jennifer met Gerry on Tinder sometime before Christmas in 2014. In fact, his profile was the first one she swiped right to. The family also soon came to love Gerry, and despite being introverted, Kimberly said that he came across as a funny, lively guy once you got to know him.

In the documentary, Kimberly talked about how there was no way Gerry would fake his death. She believed that he loved Jennifer, and it didn’t make sense for him to be away from her. Kimberly also mentioned an incident at Gerry’s wake — a confrontation between Jennifer and Gerry’s parents. At the time, Jennifer had an Irish wake that involved a lot of food and alcohol, which didn’t sit well with Gerry’s parents. This led to Jennifer asking them to leave.

While Kimberly initially didn’t believe that Gerry could have been a criminal mastermind, she was shocked at what the investigation uncovered. He had essentially gambled away more than $100 million of the customers’ investments before his sudden death. Kimberly mentioned being angry at the revelation because the family had gone out of their way to defend him. In the end, she felt that it painted them as liars, adding that Jennifer was duped just like everyone else, as per the show.

Where is Kimberly Smith Now?

On the show, Kimberly believed that her sister was treated unfairly after Gerry’s death when dealing with Quadriga’s legal issues. Jennifer had even received death threats, and according to Kimberly, the widow had to be placed in a safe house at an undisclosed location for a while for her safety. As per recent interviews, Jennifer now seems to be doing much better. As for Kimberly, she seems to be based out of Dartmouth in Nova Scotia, Canada. She works for the province’s government in an administrative capacity and has been employed there for more than a decade.

