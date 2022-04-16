Where is Lawrence Rudolph’s Mistress Lori Milliron Now?

When Bianca Rudolph died in October 2016, it was ruled an accident. Her husband, Lawrence, seemed to move on with his life after that. However, federal authorities looked into Bianca’s death and later believed it was no accident. They felt Lawrence was responsible, and part of the reason was an affair with his former office manager, Lori Milliron. CBS News’ ‘48 Hours: Death on Safari’ shines a light on a complex case and its developments. So, if you’re wondering how Lori fits into the puzzle, here’s what we know.

Who is Lori Milliron?

Bianca died during a hunting trip with Lawrence to Zambia, Africa. She was found with a shotgun wound in her chest, and Lawrence had her cremated quickly. However, several tips received by the FBI suggested it was more than just an accident. One of Bianca’s friends called the authorities weeks after her death to report something disturbing. According to her, Lawrence had been having an affair at the time of the incident.

The woman Lawrence was seeing at the time was Lori Milliron. She used to work as a manager at his dental practice in Pennsylvania. A former employee who worked there until February 2016 stated that she had conversations with Lori back then. According to her, Lori mentioned that she had been in a relationship with Lawrence for about 15-20 years. Furthermore, she had given him an ultimatum; the dentist had to sell the offices and leave Bianca within a year.

The authorities learned that Lori moved in with Lawrence within months of Bianca’s death. Furthermore, they offered $3.5 million for another house in the same area. Records showed that on the day of Bianca’s funeral in October 2016, Lawrence bought a flight ticket for Lori to Arizona, where he lived. While that was later canceled, he purchased another ticket three days later for a different woman to fly to Las Vegas, Nevada. Then, according to a bartender in an Arizona bar, Lawrence said, “I killed my [expletive] wife for you” to Lori during an argument at the bar in January 2019.

Where is Lori Milliron Now?

In February 2022, Lori was charged with nine counts of accessory after the fact, obstruction of a federal grand jury, and perjury. The authorities believed that she provided false testimony regarding certain payments that Lawrence made to her. At the time, Lori couldn’t explain why Lawrence paid her substantial amounts in cash in 2016 and 2017 other than to say he was generous. She further stated not remembering if she threatened to end their affair in the past. In April 2022, a judge ruled that Lori and Lawrence would stand trial together. From what we can tell, she has been under police custody since surrendering to authorities in Arizona in February 2022.

Read More: How Did Bianca Rudolph Die?