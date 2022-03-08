Where is Menhaz Zaman Now? Why Did He Kill His Family?

Peacock’s two-part docuseries ‘Perfect World: A Deadly Game’ centers around a group of gamers, who witnessed a murder spree unfolding in messages from their friend Menhaz. Upon seeing the appalling images of multiple murders, the group tried to locate Menhaz to prevent him from killing his father, only to fail. However, the gamers’ initiatives played a pivotal role in understanding the magnitude of the murders committed by Menhaz Zaman, who pleaded guilty to killing his father, mother, grandmother, and sister in July 2019. If you are curious to know Zaman’s motive and his present whereabouts, we have got you covered!

Why Did Menhaz Zaman Kill His Family?

In between July 27, 2019, afternoon and July 28, 2019, early morning, Menhaz Zaman, a then-23-year-old man who lived in Markham, Ontario, killed his 50-year-old mother Momtaz Begum, 70-year-old grandmother Firoza Begum, 21-year-old sister Malesa Zaman, and 59-year-old father Moniruz Zaman. Upon killing his mother, Zaman killed his grandmother about an hour later. After the two murders, Zaman waited for the return of his sister and father, spending his time playing video games and napping. Around 11 pm, his sister arrived and got killed by Zaman, followed by his father an hour after his sister’s murder. As per the autopsy, Zaman initially hit each of the four victims likely with a crowbar, and slit their throats after that.

In an agreed statement of facts, Zaman killed his family because he didn’t want them to know about the lie he had been living, specifically about his education. For years prior to the murders, Zaman was pretending to be an engineering student at York University in front of his family. In reality, Zaman was a student of Seneca College in an electronics engineering program only for a few semesters. He stopped his college education in 2015, faked his life as a York University student until the murders, spending college days at a nearby mall and gym.

Zaman was supposed to be graduated on July 28, 2019, as per the lie he had built, a day before the actual murders. The agreed statement of facts shows that Zaman wanted to kill the family members before they realize he isn’t going to be graduated, which might have exposed his lie. On the time period of the murders, a user believed to be Zaman, with a username “Menhaz,” shared a series of messages and photographs allegedly pertaining to the murders to multiple gamers. “i wanted them to die so that they didn’t suffer knowing how much of a pathetic subhuman i was. its all very selfish,” one of the messages from the user reads.

Where is Menhaz Zaman Now?

According to an agreed statement of facts, Zaman’s interaction with a friend in Minnesota, which included the images of the dead bodies of the victims, paved the way for his arrest. The friend contacted Toronto police, who alerted York Regional Police about the crime. Zaman was arrested on July 28, 2019. Zaman pleaded guilty to all the murders in September 2020. Even though he was initially charged with four counts of first-degree murder, he was sentenced to serve life in prison for three first-degree murders (of Firoza, Moniruz, and Malesa) and one second-degree murder (of Momtaz) in November 2020.

“No right-thinking member of society would see any remote correlation between the imminent disclosure of the secret of Mr. Zaman’s non-attendance at school and the vicious taking of the lives of the four people closest to him,” said Justice Michelle Fuerst upon delivering Zaman’s sentence from a Newmarket, Ontario, court. “Words such as brutal, cruel, cold and callous do not begin to convey the enormity of his violence,” Justice Fuerst added.

In October 2020, prior to his sentence, Zaman apologized for his actions during a sentencing hearing. “I would like to just apologize to anyone I have impacted negatively with my actions. Especially to the people who knew my family – friends and loved ones who I know could have never seen something like this from me happening,” he said.

In addition to the sentence to serve life in prison, Zaman received parole ineligibility of 25 years for the three first-degree murders and 15 years for the second-degree murder, making his total parole ineligibility 40 years. As per the last reports, Zaman is incarcerated at Central East Correctional Centre AKA Lindsay Jail, located at Kawartha Lakes County Road 36, Lindsay, Ontario. Considering the parole ineligibility, Zaman is expected to live in the prison at least till the age of 64 or the year 2060. In other words, Zaman is currently serving his prison sentence in an institution run by the Correctional Service of Canada, without the possibility of parole till 2060.

