Where is Moonshine Filmed?

Created by Sheri Elwood, CBC Television’s ‘Moonshine’ is a comedy-drama series that centers upon the Finley-Cullens, the proud owners of the resort named The Moonshine, whose paradisical piece of hope that is the resort soon begins to turn into a living nightmare as none of their flawed brood seems fit to take over the business. While Lidia wishes to redevelop the coastal property, her younger sister Rhian wants to use The Moonshine to shine herself.

Apart from the two sisters, other family members of the Finley-Cullens include Nora, Sammy, and Ryan, all of whom are dealing with their own complicated lives. So, when all of them come together and battle to take control of the family business, things are bound to get hilariously chaotic and out of order. Since the show takes place in the fictional coastal town of Foxton, viewers are naturally fueled with curiosity about the actual filming sites. If you are in the same boat, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Moonshine Filming Locations

‘Moonshine’ is filmed in Nova Scotia, specifically in and around Hubbards. The shooting for the debut season reportedly began in August 2020 under the working title ‘Feudal’ and ended in late October 2020. As for the filming of the sophomore round, it began in July 2021 and concluded in October 2021. When it comes to the third installment, its principal photography commenced in late July 2022 and wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations that can be spotted in the CBC Television series!

Hubbards, Nova Scotia

The unincorporated rural community in Nova Scotia’s South Shore, Hubbards stands in perfectly for the fictional town of Foxton, which is also located on the South Shore of the province. Throughout the series, the audience might be able to spot some familiar local businesses and locations in the backdrop of a few important scenes, including Hubbards Cove FM radio station and the famous Shore Club seafood restaurant at 250 Shore Club Road in Hubbards. Just like the characters in the show, the rural community of Hubbards also plays a pivotal role in driving the story forward as it influences the show in its own way.

Considered a popular spot for summer vacations, Hubbards is home to many cottages, inns, restaurants, and campgrounds, which makes it the ideal spot for taping the scenes set in the fictional seaside resort called Moonshine. In a September 2021 interview with Saltwire, the creator Sheri Elwood stated, “Part of the inspiration for writing this show was so I could write myself a summer vacation in Nova Scotia because it’s been a long time since I’ve been back.”

Elwood expanded further, “It was fantastic, I feel that we really lucked out during the pandemic. We were one of the first series to go to camera, and we felt so protected. We built our own backlot, and I really did feel like we were in a magical, protected fairyland, a summer camp for grownups.” The picturesque locale of Hubbards consists of a yacht club, about ten beaches, a campground, and numerous parks, including Cleveland Beach Provincial Park, Hubbards Provincial Park, Hubbards Community Waterfront and Park, and Queensland Beach Provincial Park.

