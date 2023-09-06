Where is Netflix’s 6ixtynin9: The Series Filmed?

Inspired by the 1999 film titled ‘6ixtynin9,’ Netflix’s ‘6ixtynin9: The Series’ is a Thai crime comedy series that follows a similar storyline to the original movie, focusing on a young woman named Toom who loses her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, making her suicidal. However, her suicidal thoughts go right out of the window when she discovers a mysterious box full of cash outside her door, which was delivered to her room by mistake. The mix-up is caused by the loose screw on her front door, which makes her apartment being labeled as Number 9 rather than Number 6, which is her actual apartment number.

Right after they realize their mistake, two gangsters show up to get back their mistakenly delivered parcel but Toom accidentally ends up killing them. This sets off a chain reaction as Toom must encounter some deadly situations to hold on to the box full of cash. Helmed by the same filmmaker who directed the original movie, Pen-Ek Ratanaruang, the dark comedy show unfolds in some interesting locations, such as Toom’s residence, making the audience wonder where ‘6ixtynin9: The Series’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

6ixtynin9: The Series Filming Locations

‘6ixtynin9: The Series’ is filmed primarily in Thailand, with most of its shooting taking place in and around Bangkok. Production on the inaugural iteration of the crime series seemingly kicked off in early July 2022 and wrapped up in late August or early September of the same year. So, without much ado, allow us to talk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Bangkok, Thailand

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences of ‘6ixtynin9: The Series’ takes place in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, and its surrounding areas. The production team makes the most of the city’s vast and versatile terrains by setting up camp in different streets and neighborhoods across Bangkok to lens several key scenes against suitable backdrops. Most of the action is carried out in the interior setups of apartments, police stations, and parking lots, as the protagonist attempts to evade the suspicions of the men following her for the millions of cash she found.

While a majority of the interior scenes are shot in actual establishments, some of them are most likely filmed in one of the film studios situated in and around Bangkok, such as Supreme Studio, Benetone Films, and The Studio Park Thailand. As far as the exterior shots are concerned, they were mostly taped on location across the capital. So, it is possible that you might be able to spot a number of local landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, including the Chao Phraya, the Grand Palace, the Giant Swing, the Democracy Monument, and Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan. Apart from ‘6ixtynin9: The Series,’ its locales have been featured in multiple movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Kate,’ ‘Only God Forgives,’ ‘Bad Genius,’ and even the 1999 parent film ‘6ixtynin9.’

