Where is Netflix’s Glamorous Filmed?

Created by Jordon Nardino, Netflix’s ‘Glamorous’ is a comedy-drama series that centers upon Marco Mejia, a gender non-conforming aspiring influencer who lands a dream job of interning at Glamorous Cosmetics owned by a makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, whose products he panned on YouTube. As of late, the company isn’t growing as Madolyn wants it to and she thinks that someone might be sabotaging it from the inside. So, Madolyn decides to shake things up and hires young Marco right out of high school to be her eyes and ears.

Madolyn expects him to blend in and make some friends to find out what’s happening behind her back. In return, she proposes to teach him everything she knows about the industry. Starring Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, Jade Payton, Zane Phillips, and Michael Hsu Rosen, the show unfolds in New York City as Marco embarks on a self-reflecting journey while she faces work chaos and romantic challenges in different settings, mainly the office of Glamorous Cosmetics. So, if you are eager to find out where ‘Glamorous’ is filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Glamorous Filming Locations

‘Glamorous’ is filmed in Ontario, especially in and around Toronto. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up in a few months in November of the same year. Although there are no mountainous terrains in Ontario, the province still consists of large areas of uplands. Among other things, the diversity and vastness of the province of Ontario make it a suitable filming destination for different productions, including ‘Glamorous.’ Now, without further ado, let us take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Toronto, Ontario

Even though most of the story of ‘Glamorous’ is set in New York City, the production team sets up camp in Toronto and makes its locales stand in for the Big Apple. Many pivotal sequences for the show are lensed in Downtown Toronto, which is the principal central business district of the city. Moreover, the Bay Adelaide Centre at 333 Bay Street Suite #1700 in Toronto serves as a prominent production location for the comedy-drama series. In late July 2022, the cast and crew members of the show were spotted by many locals and passersby in and around Bisha Hotel Toronto at 80 Blue Jays Way in Toronto.

On most of the filming sites, the production team is spotted shooting several important portions with NYPD cars in the backdrop to provide a seemingly authentic backdrop of New York City. In addition, it is highly possible that the filming unit utilizes the facilities of one of the film studios situated in and around Toronto, such as Pinewood Toronto Studios, Revival Film Studios, AstroLab Studios Inc., Cinespace Toronto, and TriBro Studios.

In the backdrop of various exterior shots, you might come across a few iconic landmarks and buildings associated with Toronto, including the Pantages Tower, Bell Media Studios, the Design Exchange, the Ontario Science Centre, the Bata Shoe Museum, and the Textile Museum of Canada. Over the decades, Toronto has emerged as a prominent production location in North America, owing to the easy availability of first-rate production facilities, skilled technicians, technological innovations, talented actors, film and television tax credits, and most importantly, favorable locations for filming.

Naturally, it has also served as a stand-in for several popular settings, especially New York City and Chicago. Taking the aforementioned factors into consideration, it is not surprising that the production team chose Toronto as the shooting site for ‘Glamorous.’ After all, the city is reportedly dubbed “Hollywood North,” a nickname it shares with the film industry in Vancouver. Not just that, Toronto is also home to Canada’s Walk of Fame and hosts the Toronto International Film Festival, which is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

