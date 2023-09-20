Where is Netflix’s Hard Broken Filmed?

‘Hard Broken’ chronicles the lies and secrets of a friend group that begin to surface after the tragic and gruesome murder of one of the friends. The Lebanese crime drama series mainly focuses on the aftermath of the death of one of their closest friends as the rest of them are sent into a frenzy, hiding something from each other, which makes all of them appear suspicious.

Apart from the hidden romances coming out in the open during the investigation, the unexpected betrayals also creep out when the seemingly perfect lives of the friend group slowly unravel through each episode. Since the show takes place in some interesting locations, fitting with the suspenseful and criminal narrative, the viewers are likely to wonder where ‘Hard Broken’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Hard Broken Filming Locations

‘Hard Broken’ is filmed in its entirety in Lebanon, seemingly in and around Beirut. Production on the inaugural iteration of the suspenseful series got underway in June 2023 under the working title ‘Black Market’ and continued through the next couple of months, before wrapping up in early September of the same year.

Even though Lebanon shares some similarities with Mediterranean locations, it consists of a more vast and varied landscape. Not only that, Lebanon’s culture is more liberal, which makes it easy to shoot a few scenes that otherwise would be unacceptable in other places. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Beirut, Lebanon

Shooting for almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Hard Broken’ is carried out in and around Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Given all the aerial shots of the cityscape, which includes modern towering buildings as well as historically significant landmarks, it is certain that the production team travels across the city to different streets and neighborhoods in order to tape several important scenes against suitable backdrops for the series. Thus, you are likely to spot a number of important attractions sticking out in the backdrop, such as Martyrs’ Square, the Maronite Cathedral of Saint George, the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque, the Sursock Museum, Raouché, and Beirut Souks.

As far as the interior scenes are concerned, they are mostly recorded inside actual establishments located in Beirut and surrounding areas. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of the filming unit of ‘Hard Broken’ utilizing the facilities of one of the film studios in and around the city. Besides ‘Hard Broken,’ Beirut has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Capernaum,’ ‘Spy Game,’ ‘The Insult,’ and ‘The Eight.’

