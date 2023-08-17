Where is Netflix’s Mask Girl Filmed?

Based on the eponymous Naver webtoon by Mae-mi (published between 2015 and 2018), Netflix’s ‘Mask Girl’ is a South Korean thriller drama series created by Kim Yong-hoon that follows an ordinary office worker named Kim Mo-mi, who turns into an internet personality and a live streamer at night by hiding away her insecurity about her appearance with a mask covering her face. When she gets pulled into an unexpected incident, her life turns upside down dramatically.

Featuring the likes of Ko Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran, and Lee Han-byeol, the thriller show is filled with some unexpected twists and turns and messages about lookism while maintaining the crossover between thriller and black comedy. Moreover, the interesting use of locations through each episode, including the room where Mo-mi live streams at night, makes one wonder where ‘Mask Girl’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Mask Girl Filming Locations

‘Mask Girl’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, especially in Sejong and Goesan County, As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in about seven months or so, in September of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let us get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Sejong, South Korea

A significant portion of ‘Mask Girl’ is lensed in Sejong, which is the de facto administrative capital of South Korea. The cast and crew members were spotted taping several important sequences across different neighborhoods and streets of the Sejong Special Self-Governing City. While some interior portions are shot on location, others are seemingly filmed on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios located in and around the city.

As for the exterior scenes, they were recorded at different terrains across the city. Thus, it is highly likely that you might notice a few local landmarks in the backdrop of numerous portions, including Sejong Lake Park, Sejong National Library, the National Sejong Arboretum, Sejong City Office of Education, and Haknaraegyo Bridge.

Goesan County, South Korea

Situated in South Korea’s North Chungcheong Province, Goesan County serves as yet another prominent filming site for ‘Mask Girl.’ A number of important sequences for the Netflix series are lensed against different backdrops as the production team sets up camp across different areas of the county. Sanmagi-yetgil is one of the tourist spots that may or may not feature in a few scenes.

