Where is Netflix’s #NoFilter Filmed?

Created by João Paulo Horta, Netflix’s ‘#NoFilter’ (originally titled ‘Sem Filtro’) is a Brazilian comedy series that follows an ambitious and hopeful young lady named Marcely who drops out of college after getting bored with her studies. In a world where social media is taking over, Marcely has set a new goal in life which excites her, that is, to become an influencer. However, the online world is not as easy as it seems, and Marcely would learn it the hard way.

The comedic narrative is complemented by the hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Ademara, Flávia Reis, Orã Figueiredo, Sandra de Sá, and Carol Garcia. Apart from the entertaining story, what captures the attention of the audience are the different locations that feature in the series. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘#NoFilter’ is shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

#NoFilter Filming Locations

‘#NoFilter’ is filmed in its entirety in Brazil, specifically in Rio de Janeiro. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy show seemingly commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up after about 60 days of shooting in July of the same year. Located along the eastern coast of South America, Brazil is the largest country in not just South America but also Latin America. The Federative Republic of Brazil is also one of the most ethnically diverse and multicultural nations in the world. Now, without wasting any time, let go you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘#NoFilter’ are lensed in and around Rio de Janeiro, the capital of the eponymous state and the second most populous city in Brazil. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly travels across the city to record different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Moreover, it is possible that they even utilize the facilities of one of the film studios in and around Rio de Janeiro.

Situated on the far western part of a strip of the country’s Atlantic coast, Rio de Janeiro’s economy is driven by several sectors, including tourism and entertainment, as the city is the top tourist attraction in Brazil for Brazilians as well as foreigners. Tourists have a lot of places of interest and landmarks to explore during their visit to Rio de Janeiro. For instance, there is an abundance of parks and ecological reserves in Rio, such as the Tijuca National Park, the Pedra Branca State Park, the Quinta da Boa Vista complex, the Botanical Garden, and the Passeio Público, some of which you might spot in the backdrop of a few scenes.

