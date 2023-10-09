Where is Netflix’s Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law,’ originally titled ‘Ilhados com a Sogra,’ is a Brazilian reality TV series that pits together six anonymous couples who escape from their busy and bustling city life to take part in a competition where they need to work with their respective partners and get a chance to take home the grand cash prize of 500,000 Brazilian reals. However, the competition turns on its head when an additional suitcase makes entrance into the game, which means that the true challenge for the couples is to be partners with their mothers-in-law in the competition.

In the meanwhile, their sons and daughters are separated from their partners and watch the competition unfold from another part of the island. Apart from the unique format, what makes the reality series all the more entertaining is the host — Fernanda Souza. As the contestants partner up with their mothers-in-law and face off against one another in different tasks against some interesting backdrops, the viewers are bound to wonder where ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law’ is filmed. Well, if you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Filming Locations

‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law’ is filmed in Brazil, especially in the State of São Paulo. Given the vastness and diversity associated with the Brazilian state, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. So, without wasting any time, allow us to take you through all the specific locations where the contestants spend several weeks with each other on a deserted island in the Netflix series!

São Paulo, Brazil

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law’ are lensed in the State of São Paulo, which was named after Saint Paul of Tarsus. Off the mainland, there are quite a few secluded and deserted islands that fall within São Paulo, one of which serves as the island where the contestants’ relationships are tested. Whether it is the lush green forest or the open water around the secluded island, the contestants of the reality show are seen traversing the different terrains through each episode.

When it comes to the resort they stay at for the duration of the series, Elisa Chalfon, director of Non-Fiction Content at Netflix Brazil, had quite a few things to say to Splash in an April 2023 interview. She stated, “One challenge was the construction of the village, where the families stayed for the competition. Because of the peculiar dynamics, because it was also part of the dispute, and because of the clothing we needed to give to this story, we built everything from scratch. And it was very important to pay attention to all the details, especially caring for nature and the principles of sustainability.”

Apart from the drama that unfolds in the resort, the families also indulge in a variety of competitions that are set across the deserted island, on the beach, in the open water, and in the middle of the forest. The production team also seemingly constructs different sets for different challenging tasks that the contestants take part in.

