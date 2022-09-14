Where is Netflix’s The Lørenskog Disappearance Filmed?

Based on true events of 2018, Netflix’s ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance’ is a Norwegian crime drama series created by the duo of Nikolaj Frobenius and Stephen Uhlander. The narrative revolves around the sudden disappearance of the wife of a billionaire named Tom Hagen. Following the disappearance, the police begin their quest to get to the bottom of the case while dealing with the agitated media, and a few deceitful informants who try to deviate the authorities from the truth.

The thrilling narrative is made all the more enthralling by the stellar onscreen performances from a talented bunch of Scandinavian actors and actresses, including Yngvild Støen Grotmol, Henrik Rafaelsen, and Christian Rubeck. Moreover, the interesting use of locations through each episode makes one wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

The Lørenskog Disappearance Filming Locations

‘The Lørenskog Disappearance’ is filmed entirely in Norway, particularly in Lørenskog, where the story is set. The principal photography for the Norwegian series seemingly took place around late 2021. Located in Northern Europe, Norway is a Nordic country that comprises the western and northernmost portion of the Scandinavian Peninsula. It is known to have one of the highest per-capita incomes in the world on the World Bank and IMF lists. So, without further ado, let’s follow the police as they uncover the truth about Tom Hagen’s wife, and learn about all the specific locations that appear in the series!

Lørenskog, Norway

A majority of the sequences of ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance’ is lensed in and around Lørenskog, a municipality in Akershus in Norway’s Viken county. Lørenskog Police Station at Boecks Gate 16 serves as one of the prominent filming sites for the Netflix series, as many exterior and seemingly interior scenes are taped in and around the station. Moreover, what adds more to the authenticity of the narrative is the fact that the production team sets up camp in the Shell petrol station at Solheimveien 120, which was the same petrol station where the real Tom Hagen met the police for the first time.

Located just east of Oslo, the capital of Norway, Lørenskog gets its name from the old Leirheimr farm. It is home to the Lørenskog Church at Hammerveien 1 in Lørenskog, which is a medieval-era church and a popular site of interest in the municipality. Since the southern part of Lørenskog mainly consists of forests, a majority of the inhabitants live in the northern part of the municipality.

