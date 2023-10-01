Where is Netflix’s The Night Logan Woke Up Filmed?

Adapted from a 2019 stage production titled ‘La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé’ by the French-Canadian playwright Michel Marc Bouchard, Netflix’s ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ is a thriller drama series created by Xavier Dolan. Alternating between the present day and the early 1990s, the plot mainly follows the Larouches who struggle to cope with the death of family matriarch Madeleine. In a small town in Quebec, an unexpected tragedy rocks the entire town in October 1991, affecting a family the most as they try to keep their dark secrets hidden.

Fast forward to three decades later, the secrets begin to resurface, making the family work on reconciliation one way or another. Originally titled ‘La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé,’ the show features the talents of Xavier Dolan, Magalie Lépine Blondeau, Éric Bruneau, Karl Walcott, Anne Dorval, and Julie LeBreton. Since the story unfolds in the fictional town of Val-des-Chutes, the audience can’t help but wonder which actual locations are used to double for the town. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Night Logan Woke Up Filming Locations

‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ is filmed in Quebec, particularly in Montreal and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. As per reports, production on the thriller series reportedly commenced in early June 2021 and wrapped up after around six months, in December of the same year. Now, without much ado, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

Montreal, Quebec

A significant portion of ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ is taped in and around the city of Montreal, centered on the Island of Montreal. The production team reportedly sets up camp in different streets and neighborhoods across the city in order to lens several pivotal sequences, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. From the looks of it, most of the interior scenes are recorded inside actual establishments and properties while some of them may have been shot on a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around Montreal.

When it comes to the exterior portions, they are filmed on location as the architecture of Montreal is the kind that attracts filmmakers. For instance, Old Montreal’s terrains and landscape share various similarities with Western European cities, making it easier for filmmakers to make Montreal double for a European city instead of actually traveling all the way to Europe. Notre-Dame Basilica, Old Port of Montreal, Olympic Stadium, and Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal are some of the local landmarks you might be able to spot in the backdrop of some scenes of the series.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec

The production team of ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ even traveled southeast of Montreal to the city of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which is situated in eastern Montérégie in Quebec, for the purpose of filming. Besides the thriller series, its locales have been featured in a number of film and TV projects over the years, such as ‘5150 Elm’s Way,’ ‘First Response,’ ‘Going to Kansas City,’ and ‘On the Road.’

Read More: Best Thriller TV Series on Netflix