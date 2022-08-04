Where is Netflix’s The Sandman Filmed?

Based on the classic DC eponymous comic book series written by Neil Gaiman, Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ is a superhero drama series created by the trio of Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg. The narrative focuses on the titular character, also known as ‘Morpheus’ and ‘Dream,’ who has the power to control all dreams. However, in 1916 in an occult ritual, Dream gets captured and is held captive for more than a century. Upon breaking free from decades-long of imprisonment, he must embark on a journey across different worlds and timelines in order to fix everything that his absence has caused and restore peace and order to his kingdom.

The superhero series stars some brilliant actors and actresses, comprising Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Boyd Holbrook, that do an outstanding job with their respective onscreen roles. Moreover, the thrilling and dramatic narrative is complemented by the relatively dark undertone used throughout the series against the ominous backdrops of different worlds, including Hell. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites that appear in the series. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

The Sandman Filming Locations

‘The Sandman’ is filmed in England, specifically in Greater London, Surrey, Watford, Poole, and Sussex. The original plan of the filming unit of the Netflix series was to begin shooting in late May 2020, but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a few months of delay, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration finally commenced in October 2020 and wrapped up by August 2021. The pandemic caused even more limitations for the production team as the filming got restricted strictly to the United Kingdom alone. Now, let’s follow Dream as he journeys across different worlds, and traverse the specific locations used in the series!

It's starting to feel real. We begin shooting in 3 weeks, lockdowns permitting. #SandmanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/B4QKU9NooT — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 27, 2020

Greater London, England

Several pivotal portions of the superhero series are taped across Greater London, an administrative area in England governed by the Greater London Authority. Since the cast and crew members could not shoot the scenes set in New York on location, they utilized the locales of Canary Wharf, which stood in for the Big Apple in the debut season. Canary Wharf is an area situated on the Isle of Dogs in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. In June 2021, the production team, reportedly, was also spotted in and around Richmond Green and Pembroke Villas taping some important scenes for the first season of ‘The Sandman.’

Surrey, England

For taping additional parts of ‘The Sandman,’ the filming unit sets up camp in Surrey, a county in South East England bordering Greater London to the northeast. They utilize the facilities of the Shepperton Studios on Studios Road in Shepperton. The studio has 14 stages, 10 acres of backlot space, and thousands of square feet of workshop space, all of which make it a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects.

According to reports, in February 2021, Guildford Cathedral on Stag Hill, Guildford, was closed to the public for over two weeks as the cast and crew members of the Netflix show lensed some pivotal sequences for the debut season. In addition, it seems that Hankley Common stands in for Hell depicted in the show. It is a nature reserve and a prominent filming site located in Surrey.

Other Locations in England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Sandman’ is recorded in the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Located on Warner Drive, Leavesden in Watford, the studio facility offers a total of 19 stages that range in size from 10,800 square feet to 48,800 square feet. Its backlot is considered to be one of the most extensive in all of Europe with more than 55 acres of available space.

The scenes filmed took place in Petworth – plenty of enchanting streets and cobbled lanes! If you need help with finding a location then drop us an email: hello@sussexfilmoffice.co.uk. 🎬#filmlocation #locationscout #locationmanager #filmedinsussex #sandmanonnetflix @PetworthUK pic.twitter.com/Z7paT3iEbH — Sussex Film Office (@FilminginSussex) May 9, 2022

In late March 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted taping some important scenes for the first installment on Sandbanks Beach situated on Banks Road in Poole. Moreover, the enchanting streets and cobbled lanes of Petworth, a small town and civil parish in the Chichester District of West Sussex, also served as prominent production locations for the inaugural season of ‘The Sandman.’

