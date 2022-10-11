Where is Netflix’s The Watcher Filmed?

Based on a true story titled ‘The Haunting of a Dream House’ by Reeves Wiedeman published in The Cut in 2018, Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ is a true crime series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The narrative revolves around a married couple who move to their suburban dream house and are looking forward to settling in the new neighborhood. However, their dream home turns out to be the bearer of a nightmare for them as they start receiving creepy and intimidating letters from a stalker named The Watcher.

What makes life even more complicated for the family is the presence of strange neighbors in their new neighborhood, any of whom can be the creep that is sending them the ominous letters. The Netflix show dramatizes the real-life case of the Broaddus family, who were threatened and made to leave their house and town by an anonymous stalker. While the thrilling direction holds the attention of the viewers, the darker undertone and the backdrop of a lavish home make one wonder if it is shot in the actual house where the incident took place. If you have been wondering the same, we are here to appease your curiosity!

The Watcher Filming Locations

‘The Watcher’ is filmed entirely in New York, especially in Westchester County and New York City. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series reportedly commenced in late September 2021 and wrapped up in early March 2022. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Westchester County, New York

A majority of ‘The Watcher’ is lensed in Westchester County, the seventh most populous county in New York State. In particular, the production team sets up camp in a property located at 1 Warriston Lane in the coastal suburban city of Rye. Thus, instead of using the actual home at 657 Boulevard, Westfield, New Jersey, where the story is set, the filming unit uses a suitable and much more modern and grander residence than the real one. Even though the show portrays the real address, it changes the zip code from 07090 to 11537.

Interestingly enough, the series fictionally states that the house was constructed in 1921 and consists of five baths, four bedrooms, a semi-finished basement, a semi-finished attic, and an inground pool. On the other hand, the actual Broaddus family’s house was built in 1905 and sits on almost half an acre, having six bedrooms, four baths, multiple fireplaces, and no pool. In real life though, the Rye residence, which stands in for the Westfield residence, was actually constructed in 2016 by the Greenwich, Connecticut-based Douglas VanderHorn architectural firm.

New York City, New York

As per reports, some pivotal sequences for ‘The Watcher’ are also taped in and around New York City, the most populous city in the United States. In November 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several key scenes for the debut season in and around McCarren Park at 776 Lorimer Street in Brooklyn. Moreover, the production team even seemingly recorded a few sequences for the first season at The Tides Motor Inn at 888 Bayville Road in Locust Valley, located just east of New York City.

Read More: Best Crime Series on Netflix