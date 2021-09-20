Where is Our Kind of People Filmed?

‘Our Kind of People’ is a thriller drama that centers around a single mother who tries to break into the upper-crust Black community of her town. The show is written for television by Karin Gist and based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s book ‘Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.’ Set in an affluent Black community, the narrative delves into a dark secret about her family that the central character stumbles upon, which has wide-ranging repercussions on the community.

The show is described as an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement and puts front and center the internal struggles of the affluent Black upper class. The show’s backdrop feels authentic, but the actual filming locations of ‘Our Kind of People’ might surprise you. Curious about where the show is brought to life? We’ve got the story!

Our Kind of People Filming Locations

The show is set in Massachusetts but is, in fact, filmed in North Carolina. Multiple locations around the Cape Fear area are used in the production, and lensing seemingly began on July 7, 2021, with plans to continue until November 24, 2021. Let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used by the production.

Wilmington, North Carolina

Filming takes place predominantly in the city of Wilmington in New Hanover County, North Carolina. The show is set in the town of Oak Bluffs on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts but uses multiple locations around Wilmington as stand-ins to create a convincing backdrop.

Scenes depicting the interior of a church are seemingly filmed at the Brooklyn Arts Center, located at 516 North 4th Street. Exterior shots featuring driving scenes are filmed around South 5th Avenue, which was also one of the production’s first filming locations in Wilmington. Landfall and Wellesley Place, both luxurious Wilmington neighborhoods, are also featured on the show.

Station No. 2, a boutique event venue located at 602 South 5th Avenue in downtown Wilmington is also used for filming, as is the Cape Fear Country Club on 1518 Country Club Road. The production team also uses the Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall retirement community on 630 Carolina Bay Drive and the nearby Carolina Apartments on 420 Market Street to film a few scenes of the show.

Residents of Wilmington will likely recognize many of the outdoor locations used for filming, including the iconic Wilmington Riverwalk located along the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington. Outdoor lensing is also undertaken at Greenfield Lake Park. The 250-acre park can be accessed from 1739 Burnett Boulevard. A few miles outside of Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach (also in New Hanover County) is seemingly used for outdoor filming, as are a few more spots around the Cape Fear region.

