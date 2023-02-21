Where is Outer Banks Season 3 Filmed?

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ is an action-adventure teen drama series that revolves around a group of teenagers who go to extreme lengths to find out the whereabouts of the missing father of their ringleader. In the third installment, the Pogues embark on their greatest treasure hunt after losing all their gold to the Camerons and getting washed ashore on a desert island. Now, with nothing left to lose, the Pogues find themselves in El Dorado, which is the lost city of gold.

Retaining their roles in season 3, the talented ensemble cast, comprising Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow, enhance the quality of the narrative through their stellar onscreen performances. While the new adventures of the Pogues keep the audience hooked through each episode, the setting of a new desert island makes one wonder where ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Outer Banks Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Outer Banks’ season 3 was filmed in South Carolina and Barbados, specifically in Charleston County. As per reports, the principal photography for the third iteration commenced in February 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in August of the same year. In July 2022, during the production process, a tragedy struck with the death of actor Alexander “AJ” Jennings, who served as a stand-in for Chase Stoke. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that appear in the third season of the Netflix series!

Charleston County, South Carolina

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 were lensed in and around Charleston County, the third most populous county in South Carolina, right after Greenville and Richland counties. Out of all the cities in the county, Charleston serves as the primary production location for the series. Moreover, some locales of North Charleston, the third largest city in the state, feature in the show as well, including Eternal Father Of The Sea Chapel at 1096 Navy Way.

During the filming schedule of the third season, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several key portions on Sullivan’s Island, a town and island in Charleston County. Situated along the Atlantic Ocean near the center of the county, Sullivan’s Island is considered an affluent suburb of Charleston.

Being the largest county in South Carolina in terms of land and water area, Charleston County is home to a number of national protected areas and major water bodies. Some of them are Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, Ashley River, Stono River, and Kiawah River.

Barbados

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 also traveled to Barbados, the most easterly island country of the Caribbean Islands. Situated in the West Indies’ Lesser Antilles, Barbados is known to have a well-developed mixed economy and a moderately high standard of living.

