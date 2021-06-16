Conceived by a talented team of writers comprising Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann, Guy Langford, Becca Barnes, and Maiya Thompson based on the super sentai series ‘Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger’ by Toei company, ‘Power Rangers Dino Fury’ is the twenty-eighth season of the hugely popular Nickelodeon television series coveted by young adult fans from all over the world. It showcases a world that is under attack by gruesome and grotesque villainous creatures.

A new arsenal of heroes must seize the occasion to save the lives of the civilians inhabiting the city. To give it a bit more character, the heroes possess ancient powers fueled by the spirits of dinosaurs. The series mostly unfolds in an urban area as we see villains razing buildings to the ground, and the battle scenes are usually captured in comparatively less populated suburban locations. If you are seeking to identify the specific locations visited by the filming crew, let us give you a detailed tour of them.

Power Rangers Dino Fury Filming Locations

‘Power Rangers Dino Fury’ was filmed in locations around New Zealand and Japan. Filming for the first two instalments commenced on October 4, 2020, and wrapped up by January 18, 2021. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the season was filmed.

Auckland, New Zealand

Since ‘Power Rangers Ninja Storm,’ New Zealand has served as a production site of the fan-favorite superhero program. Moreover, the country has been referred to in several ‘Power Rangers’ seasons. Following the same trend, the directors chose to film on location in the very same country, in the coastal city of Auckland.

Tokyo, Japan

Some of the scenes are filmed in the capital city of Tokyo, a modern metropolis that lies in the heart of Japan. As the series is a joint production between Japan and the US, the directors sought to film some parts with the city as a backdrop. The film industry of Japan is quite known for its production of Animes and monster movies, and as the series features a lot of unearthly creatures, a significant part of the production was carried out in the country.

Not confining themselves to the capital city, the crew filmed the series across the country. They visited the landlocked Gunma Prefecture, located in the Kantō region of Honshu, to film some crucial sequences. Additionally, filming was carried out in Saitama, the capital city of the eponymous Prefecture, and in Yokohama, the capital city of the Kanagawa Prefecture.

Read More: Best Monster Movies on Netflix