Where is Ronald Braden’s Ex-Wife Shawnie Mulligan Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Love and Death in Vail’ follows the story of survivor Shawnie Mulligan as she endures years of marital abuse and grooming at the hands of convicted embezzler Ronald Braden. The episode takes the viewers through Sawnie’s struggles and how Ronald finally met his fate while escaping law enforcement officials. So who is Shawnie and where is she now? Let’s find out.

Who is Shawnie Mulligan?

Born in Colorado to Kit and John Mulligan, Shawnie was an outdoor kid in love with sports. According to local news reports, she was the fastest 10-year-old in her age group in the country, both in running and skiing, earning the moniker “speed demon.” She graduated from college in 2005 and took a job in a bike shop in Boulder, Colorado. She found a new passion for cycling and started participating in many national championships and marathons.

Shawnie got married at 26 but divorced after three years of marriage since she had nothing in common with her husband. She joined an online dating platform, looking for potential suitors who shared the same passion as her regarding riding bikes. This was where she met Ronald “Ron” James Braden, and the two quickly bonded over their love for riding bikes. They started dating, and he asked her to move in with him in Vail within a few months of the relationship.

Ron worked as the Vail Information Technology director, a powerful and respectable position, and was financially affluent. He splurged Shawnie with expensive gifts and went biking with her. However, Ron did not want Shawnie to work, financing all her needs. Soon he started to isolate her from her friends and family and exerted complete control over her. In 2013, Ron was prescribed testosterone treatment for his fatigue-related health issues, and slowly things began to spiral out of control.

According to Shawnie, Ron’s sexual urges increased exponentially, and he started to demand threesomes from her. She vehemently opposed it, and he dropped the subject for a while. In November 2013, the couple participated in a marathon biking race where Shawnie got hurt amid the competition. To her parents’ anguish, Ron focused on completing the race instead of rushing for his girlfriend’s help. However, she began to feel guilty, and Ron broached the threesome topic again.

Shawnie alleged that Ron guilt-tripped her into setting up a profile on one of those swinging websites, and soon they found an interested male participant. According to the show, Ron watched while the individual had sexual intercourse with disgusted and helpless Shawnie. Within weeks of the incident, he married Shawnie at the courthouse without any proper wedding ceremony. The sexual incidents allegedly became fairly regular after that, with Shawnie alleging that Ron used to film them without her consent.

In 2016, Shawnie decided to leave Ron after one such disgusting incident where she was hurt having sex with an elderly couple. However, Ron started calling her and promised to stop the self-medicated testosterone treatment and sexual encounters. Shawnie returned to Vail, and a few days later, Ron made her sign a prenup that prevented her from claiming marital assets. It was the last straw, and Shawnie decided to become financially independent, finding work as a deputy sheriff in Eagle County. Ron could not tolerate this and allegedly kicked her out of the house.

Where is Shawnie Mulligan Today?

Now on her own, Shawnie learned that Ron had been arrested in 2018 for soliciting a minor for prostitution. He escaped jail time after pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and engaging with a prostitute in December 2019. However, he lost his job and was sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service.

Ron’s troubles were far from over when he was arrested in July 2020 after being charged with numerous counts, including embezzlement, official misconduct, and cyber crimes for allegedly stealing $854,915 between 2012 and 2018. He was released on bond in August 2020 from the Eagle County Detention Facility after being ordered to wear a 24-hour GPS monitoring device.

However, the 55-year-old cut off the court-ordered device on November 15 and fled to Maricopa County in Arizona. On November 21, 2020, Ron died by suicide in Arizona as law enforcement officers attempted to contact him. Shawnie, now in her late 40s, seems to be residing in Washington, using her social media account and athletics to raise awareness and funds for various issues. From what we can tell, she currently serves as a Probation Officer for the Skagit County Government.

