Where is Serial Child Abuser Jeffrey Forrest Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit With John Walsh Captured: No Escape’ narrates how an anonymous tip to the show hotline helped law enforcement catch serial child abuser Jeffrey Forrest in May 2020 from Jalisco, Mexico. Jeffrey had eluded the authorities for nearly four years after being accused of molesting children while working as a youth pastor in Abilene, Texas, during the 90s. So who is this Jeffrey Forrest, and where is he now? Let’s find out.

Who is Jeffrey Forrest?

Jeffrey “Jeff” Winston Forrest was employed as a daycare professional at the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas, in 1993. He was a youth minister and was involved in lots of church functions, working with various Texan youth groups. He was a good friend of Don Steele, whose son, Johnathan “Blake” Steele, attended Jeff’s daycare program.

In March 1998, Jeff married Jennifer Newton, whom he had met at the church, and was looking for a place to live with his new bride. He moved in with the Steeles, who had a garage apartment to spare just behind their home. The couple had three children in their 16 years of marriage, and Don said on the show how his family thought they had the perfect tenants in the good-natured Forrests.

When sexual harassment accusations arose against Jeff in 1998, detectives called Don to seek his permission in interviewing Blake since he went to the same daycare with the victim. However, Dan declined to permit the officers to ask questions and backed Jeff. As per police reports, the sexual harassment accusations against Jeff were eventually dropped, and his family continued to live in Steeles’ garage apartment.

It was not until 2011 that Don came to know about Jeff molesting his son, which started when he was only six years old and continued till he was in seventh or eighth grade. As per court testimony, Jennifer admitted to knowing Jeff molested Blake when he told her about it in September 2011. Jeff had also claimed that he was abused as a child, when he was about 8-9, by a cousin.

The couple had had three children by then, and she felt sympathetic toward her crying husband and did not report the crime to the police then. She also testified that Jeff had admitted to her over time about molesting two more children in Abilene, Texas. The couple moved to Little Elm in 2014 when Jennifer filed for divorce and sought sole custody of their children, restricting Jeff to only supervised visits. She had also gotten her oldest kid examined for sexual abuse, that led to Child Protective Services (CPS) getting notified.

Jeff had claimed that he never abused any of his children, and it was corroborated by the investigation carried out by CPS. However, Jeff had to undergo risk assessment interviews with a licensed therapist, who would testify in the trial about how Jeff had confessed to abusing a child in Abilene during his two counseling sessions. The therapist would further testify that Jeff showed no remorse for his crime. The Little Elm police were duly notified, and a warrant was issued for aggravated sexual assault against Jeff.

Where is Jeffrey Forrest Today?

Jeff, then 43, was arrested in April 2015 and was held in Denton County Jail on a bond set at $100,000. However, he posted bail and was released the same day. As Jeff’s arrest hit the news, Blake and two victims came forward with their accounts. Jeff was indicted in July 2015 and was scheduled to face trial on the two charges of aggravated sexual assault on August 29, 2016. But Jeff never showed up and eluded law enforcement for nearly four years.

In June 2019, the US Marshals issued a warrant against Jeff for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, and he was featured as one of their 15 Most Wanted fugitives by April 2020. A cash reward of $25,000 was offered for any information on his whereabouts, and he was also featured in one of the episodes of ‘In Pursuit With John Walsh.’ Following an anonymous tip received by the show, authorities tracked him down to a store in Zapopan in Jalisco, Mexico, and was arrested in May 2020. As per police reports, Jeff had expertise regarding technology and was using it to hide his digital footprint and elude law enforcement.

He was held in the Taylor County Jail on a $3 million bond and a federal hold till his trial went Sunday in April 2021. Blake and two other victims testified against him, as did Jeff’s ex-wife and his therapist. He was found guilty on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 99 years and a $10,000 fine for each conviction to run concurrently. As per official court records, he is serving his sentence at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Houston County, Texas, and will not be eligible for parole before March 2050.

Read More: Where is Survivor Carol Christie Now? Update