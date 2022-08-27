Where is Shane Woney aka The Dribbling Machine Now?

Netflix’s ‘Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1’ is an interesting documentary that follows the sportswear company AND1 right from its inception to its sudden downfall. Interestingly, in order to increase its popularity and reach, the company also started a street basketball competition and exhibition under the name of AND1 Mixtape Tour. Shane Woney, aka Dribble Machine, joined the tour in its first year and, as his nickname suggests, was widely lauded for his insane dribbling skills. However, with AND1 facing a sudden and shocking decline, fans are intrigued to know where Shane Woney is at present. Well, we come bearing answers!

Who Is Shane Woney?

A native of The Bronx in New York City, Shane grew up surrounded by basketball and fell in love with the sport at a very young age. He mentioned that ever since he could remember, he had been playing basketball, and people around him watched him get better as the years passed. With time, Shane got quite famous in the New York street basketball scene and was known for his incredible dribbling abilities that would put even a professional to shame. While the basketball legend spent a major part of his day on the court, he kept up with his education and studied at the SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York. Unsurprisingly, his basketball career flourished while at college, as he was an integral member of the Men’s Basketball Team and even helped them become #8 in the country.

Interestingly, it did not take long for Shane’s reputation to surpass the walls of his college and take the basketball scene by storm. He was known for developing his talent and building his reputation at New York’s Holcombe Rucker Park before joining the AND1 team and accompanying them throughout the first year of the AND1 Mixtape Tour. While at AND1, Shane managed to increase his reputation and wowed crowds through his exquisite skillset. He was also considered an integral part of the team and helped them achieve several victories.

Where Is Shane Woney Now?

After the stint with AND1, Shane moved on to the Harlem Wizards and achieved quite a bit of success with them. His reputation as a brilliant dribbler stayed on even after AND1’s sudden downfall, and Shane was determined to make a positive change in the community through his basketball skills. Thus, in December 2015, the basketball legend established his non-profit organization, Future Talent Basket League, of which he is now the CEO.

Through the organization, Shane coaches boys and girls between the ages of 7 to 16 throughout New York City, hoping to turn them into future basketballers. Besides, he is also the head showman for an exhibition basketball team and has appeared in documentaries such as ESPN’s ’30/30′ and Netflix’s ‘Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1.’ Thus, from the looks of it, Shane has built a wonderful life surrounded by his students and loved ones, and we hope success never eludes him in the future.

