Where is Shannon O’Roark Griffin Now?

Shannon O’Roark Griffin and Roscoe Griffin’s long and happy marriage hit a significant bump that eventually led to murder. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts: Murder Is Not Rocket Science’ features Shannon’s case in the second half of the episode. The viewers learn about Roscoe’s affair and how Shannon reacted to it, ultimately landing her in prison. So, if you’re curious to find out what happened, here’s what we know.

Who is Shannon O’Roark Griffin?

Shannon worked for NASA as a training specialist and, according to the show, took an indefinite leave due to a seizure. She retired eventually and settled into a quiet life with her husband, Roscoe. The couple had been together for more than two decades, and Roscoe was a retired Air Force colonel. However, he received a job opportunity in Lyons, Kansas, to teach at a Junior ROTC program, and he took it up.

Since Shannon was living in Granbury, Texas, at the time, the couple had to live apart from each other. As per the show, Roscoe lost a friend to suicide and began seeing a psychiatrist, Dr. Irina Puscariu. She worked at a VA hospital in Kanas City, Missouri. The two started an affair that would ultimately have a fatal conclusion. When Shannon confronted him about it, he returned home but didn’t stop seeing Irina.

The couple attended a counseling session on January 13, 2012, in Great Bend, Kansas. According to the authorities, Roscoe told Shannon during the session that he didn’t want to end his relationship with Irina. Furthermore, he asked Shannon for a divorce. Angry, Shannon then left the session and drove 250 miles to Irina’s home in Gladstone, Missouri. She walked in and shot Irina three times in the face.

Once back in the car, Shannon called her daughter and Roscoe, telling them she killed Irina. According to the police, she said to Roscoe she did it to “protect him and others from this evil woman.” Furthermore, Irina’s mother, who lived with her and witnessed the murder, identified Shannon from a lineup. The authorities tracked Shannon down using her cell phone and pulled her over on a Kansas highway, leading to an arrest. Later on, some of Irina’s friends claimed that she ended the affair after finding out Roscoe was married.

Where is Shannon O’Roark Griffin Now?

In November 2014, Shannon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. A few months later, then 55 years old, she was sentenced to 20 years for each charge to be served concurrently. Shannon was apologetic in court, saying, “I have killed someone. I can’t undo this. I can’t pay restitution for this, and I am sorry.” She claimed to have been dealing with depression as her marriage crumbled. Shannon will be eligible for parole after serving 14 years. For now, she remains incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Livingston County, Missouri.

