Where is Sharee Miller Now?

In November 1999, Sharee Miller was given the devastating news that her husband, Bruce Miller, had been murdered. While the investigation stalled initially, her behavior in the aftermath raised suspicion. A few months later, the authorities found proof that Sharee was involved in Bruce’s slaying. The upcoming episode on ABC News’ ’20/20′ covers the murder and features an interview with Sharee. So, if you’re curious to know where she is now, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Sharee Miller?

Sharee met Bruce Miller in 1997 when she got a job at his salvage yard as a bookkeeper. By then, she was a mother of three children and mainly had grown up on her own. Despite the 20-year age difference, the couple had a whirlwind romance culminating in a wedding in early 1999. Apart from helping out at the salvage yard, Sharee, in her late 20s, also worked as a salesperson for a cosmetic company.

At some point, Sharee had stumbled upon online chat rooms where she met Jerry Cassaday, a man working in Reno, Nevada. In July 1999, Sharee traveled to Reno, where she met Jerry face-to-face, and the two began an affair. Apart from meeting multiple times over the next few months, they used instant messaging over the internet to keep in touch. Then, Sharee spun a tale about her life in Flint, Michigan. She claimed that Bruce was an abusive husband involved with the mafia.

Furthermore, Sharee told Jerry that she was pregnant with his child in two instances, sending him sonogram pictures as proof. She also claimed that one pregnancy ended in miscarriage when Bruce thrashed and raped her, and the other one, he forced her to abort. Eventually, Sharee mentioned killing Bruce, and the plan came together. Messages between the two showed that Sharee was actively involved in planning the murder, and Jerry was the one who shot Bruce at the salvage yard in November 1999.

However, soon after the murder, no evidence implicated Sharee. In fact, the authorities didn’t even know about Jerry until February 2000. In the meantime, Sharee’s behavior aroused some suspicion. Just two days after Bruce’s death, she was reportedly seen dancing at a nightclub in Otisville, Michigan. Within a month, she had a new boyfriend move into the house. Since Sharee’s alibi was airtight, she was never considered a suspect. But that changed when Jerry was found dead by suicide in his apartment.

Sharee had cut off communication with Jerry after the murder, which eventually led to Jerry Cassaday’s death. In a suicide note, the ex-policeman confessed to killing Bruce and said Sharee was the one who put him up to it. Jerry had printed out their conversations, proving the affair between the two and linking her to the crime. However, Sharee claimed at her trial that it was all just fantasy. While she admitted to having an affair with Jerry, she stated that her sex life with Bruce was unorthodox.

Where is Sharee Miller Now?

Sharee’s attorney further contended that the conversations that Jerry left behind were faked, and there was no physical evidence that connected him to the murder. All the authorities had was the suicide letter. Nevertheless, in December 2000, Sharee was convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Then, in 2008, Sharee’s conviction was overturned because a judge ruled that the suicide letter was inadmissible as evidence. Then 37-years-old, she was released from prison in 2009. However, in August 2012, another judge ruled that Sharee’s conviction would stand, upholding the suicide letter as evidence and ordering her back to prison.

In April 2016, Sharee finally admitted guilt in a letter written to a circuit judge. In it, she said, “I was living two lives, and I got caught up and did not want to get caught, so I planned a murder and went through with it. Instead of my family or Bruce’s family finding out what I really was, I thought I could cover it up by having Bruce murdered. I cannot deny this anymore.” Records indicate that Sharee remains incarcerated at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

