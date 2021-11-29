Netflix’s ’14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’ presents the riveting story of Nirmal “Nims” Purja, a naturally gifted mountaineer and his bid to scale the 14 tallest mountains in the world in less than seven months. The documentary delves into Nims’ preparation for this project and provides a glimpse into his personal life. Suchi Purja, his wife, talked about Nims’ goals and how she always remained supportive of them. So, if you’re curious to find out more about Suchi, here’s what we know!

Who is Suchi Purja?

Suchi and Nims married in the mid-2000s when they were pretty young. Nims called his wife an amazing person who was quite strong mentally. A few years after their wedding, Nims decided to quit the military to focus on mountaineering, something that had become his passion. However, that decision was not an easy one to make. In fact, his brother was against it, instead wanting him to work until he received his pension.

Nims later said of the time, “I was the bread earner for my family. Every month, I sent money directly from my paycheque to my parents. My dad was half-paralyzed, and my mum was living in a room in Kathmandu (in Nepal) to be near the medical facility. For me to give up everything now was crazy.” In the film, Suchi also talked about the risky nature of Nims’ mountain climbing, but she always knew him to be very driven towards achieving his goals.

Suchi also remembered how her husband trained when he had to apply for the British Special Forces. According to her, Nims would wake up at 3 AM every day to run 20 kilometers with a 75-pound bag on his back. The hard work paid off when he became the first member of the Gurkha regiment to be selected in the Special Boat Service. Once Nims’ “Project Possible” got underway, Suchi talked of how proud she was of him and helped with the background administration.

Where is Suchi Purja Now?

Suchi is a British national and lives in Hampshire, England, with Nims. In a recent interview, Nims fondly talked about how important Suchi has been in his life, adding, “I am so thankful I have such a beautiful wife who was super supportive and let me do what I love doing. I think in every couple’s life, if you restrict a person from doing what they love, then that person is not going to be happy, and if that husband or wife is not happy, it’s not going to be a happy family.” Today, Suchi works as a dental therapist and also seems to serve as the Director of Mountain Philantrophy Limited.

