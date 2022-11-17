Where is Supermodel Cindy Crawford Now?

During the 1990s, Pepsi ran several popular ad campaigns and had multiple celebrities appear in their advertisements as part of the company’s fight for market share with Coca-Cola. One of them was Cindy Crawford, the supermodel known for her athletic build and all-American looks. Netflix’s ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’ delves into one such ad campaign that had seemingly unintended consequences and features an interview with Cindy. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Where is Cindy Crawford Today?

Cindy Ann Crawford was born on February 20, 1966, to Dan Crawford and Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf. She was a class valedictorian in high school and then went on to study for a degree in chemical engineering at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. However, Cindy dropped out during her first year to pursue her modeling career. In 1982, she won the Look of the Year contest held by Elite Modeling Agency, and within months she was on the cover of Vogue.

In the following years, Cindy was featured on multiple magazine covers with several other supermodels and appeared in George Michael and Jon Bon Jovi’s music videos. The magazines that Cindy was featured in included Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Playboy, and Cosmopolitan, among others. She had also struck multimillion-dollar deals to endorse Revlon and Pepsi. Cindy’s 1992 ad for Pepsi had her wearing the now iconic white tank top and denim cut-offs.

Cindy’s success propelled her into a short-lived movie career, where she featured in ‘Fair Game’ in 1995 and ‘The Simian Line’ in 2001. On TV, Cindy hosted MTV’s ‘House of Style,’ a show focused on supermodels and their lives, from 1989 to 1995. Besides that, Cindy also hosted a special on ABC titled ‘Sex with Cindy Crawford.’ She has been considered one of the most successful models to have ever graced the ramp and has walked for Chanel, Christian Dior, Calvin Klein, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana, among others.

Cindy also talked about how her brother’s death from leukemia affected her. She was only ten years old when her brother, Jeff, died after being diagnosed about a year prior. Cindy said, “I don’t think that at age 10 that I knew that it was terminal, and I had not had any close experience with death and did not understand death. My brother did know. At one point for sure I know, because my mother said she found him sitting in his room. He was sitting at his little table, and she said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘I’m praying.’ And she said, ‘What are you praying about?’ He said, ‘So that when I die, you’ll be OK.’ As a mom now, I can’t imagine hearing your child say that.”

Additionally, Cindy has been quite honest about aging and doesn’t like to be called ageless. She added, “It puts too much pressure on me. I know all the ways that I’ve aged. My face has gotten much thinner; my mouth isn’t as full. Being told I’m ageless isn’t right. I’m not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25? Why do I want someone to mistake me for a 25-year-old? I’ve had children. I have all this life experience.”

In 2004, Cindy co-founded Meaningful Beauty, an anti-aging skincare line, with Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh. The company has been quite successful, currently having over $100 million in revenue. In June 2021, Cindy launched the Meaningful Beauty hair care line. Furthermore, Cindy has her own line of furniture that she hoped would appeal to a wide range of lifestyles.

On the personal front, she was married to Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995. In 1998, Cindy married Rande Gerber, a former model and businessman. The couple seems to be based out of California and recently sold their home in Beverly Hills. In 2020, Cindy and Rande bought a waterfront property in Miami Beach, Florida. They have a son and a daughter named Presley and Kaia, who are both models. Cindy is close to both of them and recently went to Burning Man with Kaia.

