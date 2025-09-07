Where is Task Filmed? All Shooting Locations of the HBO Show

Created by Brad Ingelsby (creator of ‘Mare of Easttown’), HBO’s ‘Task’ is a crime drama series that centers on a series of violent burglaries occurring in the suburbs of Philadelphia, carried out by a seemingly regular family man named Robbie. As the entire area is taken over by fear due to the attacks, an FBI agent named Tom is tasked with the responsibility of doing something about them. Thus begins a cat-and-mouse chase between the protagonist and antagonist, who are also in battle against their own demons. Featuring compelling performances from Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, and Raúl Castillo, the show unfolds in and around Philadelphia, where Robbie invades several houses in order to rob the homeowners. The dark visuals also complement the overall tone of the eerie narrative.

Task Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Task’ took place in several locations across Pennsylvania, primarily in Philadelphia and Delaware County. Some portions were also shot in Coatesville and the counties of Montgomery, Chester, and Northampton. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the HBO production got underway in March 2024 and continued for about five months before wrapping up in August of the same year.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Since most of the story unfolds in Philadelphia, it is only natural for the production team of ‘Task’ to lens many pivotal sequences on location. Wissahickon Valley Park served as one of the most prominent production locations utilized for the show. Situated on Valley Green Road, the large urban park is considered a unit of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and protects 2,042 acres of woodland surrounding the Wissahickon Creek. Nearby areas of the park, including Kitchen’s Lane Bridge, Thomas Mill Covered Bridge at 8901 Forbidden Drive, Wises Mill Road, and Glengarry Road, were also turned into film sets for taping several exterior scenes.

HBO made a healthy contribution to the organization, expressing its gratitude to Friends of the Wissahickon for allowing the shooting in and around Wissahickon Valley Park. In response, the Executive Director of the organization, Ruffian Tittmann, told Chestnut Hill Local, “We received a very generous donation. Film productions often are kind enough to make a donation when they finish filming, and we’re very fortunate. But we understand why they come in to shoot.” The cast and crew members of the Mark Ruffalo starrer also set up camp in the neighborhood of Roxborough and the Italian Market on 9th Street, especially Ralph’s Italian Restaurant at 760 South 9th Street, to lens a few scenes.

Delaware County, Pennsylvania

A significant chunk of ‘Task’ was also taped across Delaware County, which borders the city of Philadelphia. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members were spotted recording various key portions around the Delaware County Courthouse at 201 West Front Street in Media, the county seat of Delaware County. The township of Newtown Square also reportedly hosted the production of the crime show. Besides that, plenty of other areas within the county served as filming sites, such as Ridley Township, Upper Chichester, Marcus Hook, Chadds Ford, and Aston Township.

Other Locations in Pennsylvania

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Task’ also traveled to multiple other locations across Pennsylvania, including the city of Coatesville. To be specific, they set up camp at 15 Strode Avenue, where they reportedly lensed scenes involving Lefty’s Bar. Numerous portions were also shot in the downtown area of Coatesville, taking over several streets. As per reports, the village of Mont Clare in Montgomery County also features in the HBO series. Apart from that, locales situated in Chester and Northampton counties were also utilized to tape various important sequences.

