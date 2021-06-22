Featuring stand-out performances by Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, and Brooke Markham, The CW’s ‘In the Dark’ is a crime-comedy show that follows Murphy, a 20-something blind woman whose life revolves around her two friends Jess and Tyson. But when one of them gets murdered, she decides to take it upon herself to investigate the case and find the culprits as the law enforcement agencies seem uninterested. Created by Corinne Kingsbury, the dreary visual tone of the series may intrigue viewers to learn more about the show’s production. Curious about the same? We have got you covered!

In the Dark Filming Locations

Filming of The CW series is done extensively in Canada. Also known as the Great White North, the North American nation is famous for its awe-inspiring Canadian Rockies, wildlife, coastlines that stretch to hundreds of thousands of miles, and parks that preserve its natural wonders.

When it comes to the film and television industry, Canada is well ahead of every other country in the continent in terms of production and only lags behind the United States, which is unsurprisingly one of the filming locations for the show. Some parts of the show, including the establishing shots, are seemingly taken in Chicago, Illinois. Interested in finding more about the specific filming locations of ‘In the Dark,’ we investigated further, and here’s everything we found out!

Toronto, Ontario

Although the crime comedy-drama series is set in Chicago, the principal photography is done in Toronto. The production for season 1 commenced on August 8, 2018, and concluded on December 21, 2018. Corinne Kingsbury admitted in an interview that she decided to base the show in Chicago because of the memories she shared there with her husband.

The production for season 1 was not easy; however, with some realistic touches and tweaks here and there, the production team managed to make the Toronto suburbs appear quite similar to those in Chicago. The filming for season 2 began on August 19, 2019, and it wrapped up a few months later, on January 24, 2020.

During the production of season 3, the world was struggling with the global coronavirus pandemic, and film and television production were at an all-time low. However, the stringent COVID-19 safety norms that included N95 masks and a mandatory 14-day quarantine before filming ensured that the shooting went smoothly. Filming for season 3 started on November 2, 2020, and ended the following year on April 21. In addition, a few scenes of the third season were also shot at Victoria Street in Toronto.

Other Filming Locations in Ontario

Filming for season 2 was also done in Cambridge, Ontario. The cast and crew were spotted in the region in mid-December, 2019 and they filmed some scenes on Queen Street East, located between the Adam and Tannery Streets.

The shooting took place inside some local businesses as well, while a few exterior shots were also taken in the area. Several scenes were most likely shot around the spectacular Lake Simcoe in southern Ontario. Casey Deidrick, who essays the character of Max Parish on the show, shared a few behind-the-scenes stills reportedly taken during the filming of the third season. It lies 40 miles to the north of Toronto.

