Where is The Full Monty Filmed?

The follow-up series to the 1997 eponymous movie directed by Peter Cattaneo, FX’s ‘The Full Monty’ is a comedy-drama series set 25 years after the events of the parent film that follows the same six ordinary friends — Gaz, Dave, Gerald, Lomper, Dennis, and Horse. Still full of mad schemes, Gaz is a granddad now whose teenage daughter is following in his footsteps. When it comes to Dave, he is devoted to his wife, Jean, and their dog Tallulah.

While Dennis and Lomper are married and determined to keep their cafe afloat, Gerald is retired and skeptical about the modern world. On the other hand, Horse is the one who’s really left behind, and when he fails to fight back, the old group of friends reunites to pay tribute to their lifelong friendship. Featuring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, and Paul Barber, the dramedy movie unfolds in Sheffield, England, where the original movie’s story is also set. Hence, some reminiscent locations are bound to make one wonder where ‘The Full Monty’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have you covered!

The Full Monty Filming Locations

‘The Full Monty’ is filmed entirely in England, particularly in South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the show commenced in early April 2022 and wrapped up in about 20 weeks in early September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations where the Monty gang reunites and help each other out of difficult situations in the FX series!

South Yorkshire, England

The metropolitan and ceremonial county of South Yorkshire serves as the primary production location for ‘The Full Monty,’ especially the locales of the City of Sheffield. Firstly, the production team used the premises of the Former RAF Norton Aerodrome site on Norton Avenue in Sheffield as a base of operations during the shooting of the debut season. The area around the home of Gaz’s distant daughter, Destiny, her twin sisters, and mothers in the show is Gleadless Valley, a housing estate and electoral ward of the City of Sheffield.

Main man Robert Carlyle in Meadowhall, Sheffield right now filming the Full Monty 2 😉👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/tYAsDP6ZZm — Will Nicholson (@willnicho) May 23, 2022

Some nighttime shoots for season 1 took place in and around Holy Cross Church on Spotswood Mount in Sheffield, after which a blackout curtain was draped inside a resident’s house for taping a few key interior scenes. Several other prominent filming sites feature throughout the show, including Meadowhall shopping center, The Head of Steam Sheffield at 103-107 Norfolk Street in Sheffield City Centre, Park Hill flats on the Sales Office/Marketing Suite, Surrey Street near the Mercure Hotel at 119 Norfolk Street, Tudor Square, Skye Edge Avenue, and Spotswood Place.

Furthermore, in late May 2022, the cast and crew members of ‘The Full Monty’ were spotted recording some sequences for season 1 in The Winning Post bookmakers at 153A Brinsworth Lane, in Rotherham’s Brinsworth, located just east of Sheffield.

Hi Lesley- Anne they are filming the new Full Monty film at Parkhill flats today. Great excitement. pic.twitter.com/DHBZl45rhi — Shirley Dunn (@Shirley82829043) July 15, 2022

Greater Manchester, England

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also takes their production setup to Greater Manchester as they lens significant portions of ‘The Full Monty.’ Greyhound Inn at 1, Elly Clough, Holden Fold Lane in Oldham’s Royton is one of the establishments featured in the series. Besides that, filming takes place on location in and around Glen Avenue Manchester’s Moston and Crompton Place Shopping Centre on Mealhouse Lane in the city of Bolton.

