Where Is The Righteous Gemstones Filmed?

Do not meddle with God’s business, or if you have to, be like ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’ Created by Danny McBride of ‘Vice Principles’ fame, the bitter but rib-tickling crime series revolves around the titular Gemstones, a dysfunctional family of celebrity televangelists. The progressing storyline sees the pastors living the good life thanks to donations made to the church as they attempt to expand the church through various endeavors. When they do so, other modest churches in the neighborhood, like the one led by Rev. John Wesley Seasons, go out of business.

The storyline of the black comedy show unfolds in the decadent household of the Gemstones and their glamorous establishments. At the same time, the new Gemstone Prayer Center in Locust Grove plays a significant role in the unfolding narrative. Well, if you are out identifying where the series is filmed, let us teleport you to those places.

The Righteous Gemstones Filming Locations

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is filmed in South Carolina, including Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant. Filming for the first season commenced in the summer of 2018, while the filming for the second season commenced in April 2021. After several months of filming, production for the second season wrapped up in November 2021.

The South Carolina government has placed a well-crafted tax rebate program to lure productions into the state. A production becomes eligible for the tax compensation if it spends $1 million in the state. Qualified projects get a 30 percent rebate on in-state purchases and 25 percent for expenses from suppliers outside the state. Let us now take you to the specific locations where ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is filmed!

Charleston, South Carolina

The entirety of the series is filmed in and around South Carolina, with a production base in Charleston, a historical port city founded in 1670. Citadel Mall, a major shopping center located at 2070 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, doubles as the Gemstones’ shopping mall-based megachurch, otherwise known as the Gemstone Prayer Center in Locust Grove.

A memorable sequence from the first season was filmed at the Early Bird Diner, an all-day food joint located at 1644 Savannah Highway in the West Ashley suburbs of Charleston. In another hilarious scene from the first season, a Gemstone loses calm over a grocery cart. The sequence was filmed at Piggly Wiggly, a supermarket situated at 630 Skylark Drive East. A few scenes have been filmed at Island Breeze, a seafood restaurant that has apparently closed down permanently. The landscape of Charleston is defined by pastel color buildings, cobblestone paths, and horse-run buggies, and the distinct old-world charm attracts tourists in large numbers.

North Charleston, South Carolina

Filming extensively occurred in several parts of North Charleston. Aviation Square Shopping Center at 6185 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston serves as a significant filming spot in the show. Another crucial location that features in the series is the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, a 14000-seater vast event arena situated at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston. The stadium stands in for the spectacular Gemstone Salvation Center.

In the first season, a baptism ceremony goes out of control at the Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, an amusement park situated within the Wannamaker County Park, at 8888 University Boulevard, North Charleston. The Gemstones empire also has private jets. They often fly from the Atlantic Aviation, an airbase located at 6060 South Aviation Avenue #99.

Hill-Rom Charleston, an office building located at 7236 Cross Park Drive, North Charleston, doubles as some of the minor offices of the Gemstones empire, such as the office of Eli Gemstones. Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, a wedding chapel located at 1096 Navy Way, lends its premises to film a few scenes.

In the first season, Keefe Chambers stares intently at a restaurant, basking in the supposed glory of God. The scene was filmed at Azul Mexicano, a diner situated at 1078c East Montague Avenue in North Charleston. As per sources, some scenes were also filmed at The North Charleston Holding Cells and Frankie’s Fun Park.

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Some portion of the show has been lensed in Mount Pleasant, the largest town in the state located in Charleston County. Scenes from the first season were filmed in Liberty Tap Room, a former steak house situated at 1028 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. Once a bustling food joint, the location has been converted into an event venue. Moreover, filming took place in Charleston KOA Campground, a camping facility at 3157 North Highway 17 North, and Sky Zone Trampoline Park, an amusement center situated at 411 Wando Park Boulevard, both located in the suburban township of Mount Pleasant.

Other Locations in South Carolina

The crew filmed several scenes of the series in different parts of South Carolina. Scenes were filmed at Berkeley Country Club, 772 Exeter Plantation Road, in Moncks Corner. Another crucial location used in the show is the Woodlands Inn, a five-star accommodation located at 125 Parsons Road in Summerville. It serves as the household of the Nancy family.

In the second season, the production team ventured further out, as some scenes were filmed in the city of Beaufort on the Port Royal Island. Other production sites in South Carolina are Table Rock State Park in Pickens County and the Blackwell True Value in Hanahan (Berkeley County).

