Lifetime’s Miss Cleo Her Rise and Fall: Filming Locations and Cast

With Tim Reid occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall’ is a biographical drama film that focuses on the rise and fall of one of the most beloved personalities of the Psychic Readers Network — Miss Cleo. Set in the late 1990s, the narrative follows Youree Dell Harris, a single mother who is trying her best to support her family. So, when she takes up a job at the Psychic Readers Network, things turn around for her and her family in a positive direction.

However, her work and her legacy are soon put under the scope when there are allegations of fraud and deception on the network. Originally titled ‘Call Me Now: The Rise and Fall of Miss Cleo,’ the drama creates an accurate visual representation of the office space of the network where Miss Cleo works, which is important to portray the story in an authentic manner.

Where Was Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall’ took place in its entirety in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta. The principal photography of the biographical film reportedly got underway in late January 2023 under the working title ‘Call Me Now’ and went on for about a couple of weeks before getting wrapped up in the second week of February of the same year.

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall’ were lensed in and around the capital of Georgia and the seat of Fulton County — Atlanta. Located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city served as the ideal production location due to its vast and versatile locations, generous tax incentives, local talent, and state-of-the-art facilities. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly set up camp in a few actual establishments in Atlanta to shoot important indoor scenes.

As for the exterior shots, the cast and crew members of the biopic took over different streets and neighborhoods to record key portions against suitable backdrops. When asked about her experience working with her co-stars, Robin “The Lady of Rage” Allen told Decider, “It was… wow. Surreal, because I’m working with big names. I’m working with Tim Reid who’s directing, and I’m working with his wife, Miss Daphne Maxwell Reid. I’m working with Shane Johnson and Ian Bohen, and both of them have been on successful television shows.”

Robin expressed her gratitude for starring alongside other talented cast members and stated that it was an amazing opportunity for her. She elaborated, “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve wanted to show my range, and that’s what I want people to take from this when they look at me. Most of the roles that I’ve done prior have been like the bully girl, the tough girl. And I’ve always just wanted to show that I’m more than that. And I think this role gives me the opportunity to do so.”

Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall Cast

Virginia native Robin “The Lady of Rage” Allen is a multi-talented actor who dons the garb of Miss Cleo in the Lifetime production. Also a composer and writer, she started her acting career by featuring in several hip-hop music videos alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Earning fame through her role as Coretta Cox in ‘The Steve Harvey Show,’ Robin went on to feature in numerous movie and TV projects. You might recognize her from ‘A Christmas Prayer,’ ‘The Cookout 2,’ ‘Confessions of a Thug,’ ‘Kenan & Kel,’ and ‘On Ten.’ Alongside Robin, Shane Johnson and Ian Bohen also essay the role of key characters — Steven and Peter, respectively.

‘Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall’ also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Jaida Standberry as Porshe, Towanda Braxton as Porshe’s mother, Jessica Luza as Gabby Bendel, Leslie Black as Ila, and Chantal Maurice as Joy Ross. While Dwayne Boyd portrays William J . Cone, Robert Mello plays the role of J. Howard Beale. Furthermore, Greg Clarkson features as Dale alongside Daphne Maxwell Reid, Cocoa Brown, Marley Taylor, Amelia Young, and Stevie Baggs Jr.

