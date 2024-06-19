Where Was Love is Blind Brazil Season 4 Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous original American version, Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil,’ originally titled ‘Casamento às Cegas,’ is a Brazilian dating reality series that follows the same format as the parent version — a group of single and eligible men and women meet and get to know each other, hoping to find the one. However, there was a twist in season 4 as the participants involved were divorced, separated, or got engaged but did not go through with the marriage.

The participants came with plenty of emotional baggage from their previous relationships, but they had to reopen their hearts and give love another chance. Since the stunning celebrity couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo served as the hosts like in previous seasons, the show maintained its charm in the fourth iteration as well. Given the constant picturesque mountainous views in the backdrop, the season’s visuals were elevated as the participants got involved in drama.

Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4 Filming Location

To shoot the fourth season of ‘Love is Blind: Brazil,’ various parts of the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina were utilized. Several participants took to social media to share their feelings as the release date of season 4 of the dating show approached. Evandro Pinto posted with the caption (translated), “Hey guys, yes I had this incredible experience where, I could connect, to something I never imagined, good people I can’t talk much about but I can say that it was all amazing…”

Santa Catarina, Brazil

‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 4 was lensed in one of the oldest states in Brazil — Santa Catarina. Apart from the pod sequences, which were reportedly taped using a sound stage in one of the film studios in the nation, the rest of the scenes involving the participants were shot on location, primarily around the Rio Do Rastro Mountain Range. A major chunk of the fourth season was filmed in and around the resort that the couples stay in — Rio Do Rastro Eco Resort at SC 438, km 130 in Bom Jardim da Serra. The resort consists of different kinds of accommodations and amenities to make one’s stay convenient and comfortable.

Apart from that, Rio Do Rastro Eco Resort also allows its guests some unique experiences, including sparkling moonlight, sunset in the canyon, and even weddings, making it an ideal location for a show like ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil.’ For dates, the couples went to different scenic locations situated in and around the property, including the nearby winery, Namorados Beach, Viracao Lake, and Por Dol Sol Viewpoint (Cambui Deitado Trail).

