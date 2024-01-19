Where Was Love on the Spectrum US Season 2 Filmed?

Based on the eponymous Australian show, Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum US’ is a documentary reality series that revolves around people of the autism spectrum who get a chance to indulge in relationships and dating. Following the success of the debut season, the sophomore round introduces us to a bunch of new faces as well as some familiar ones, from different walks of life, all trying to find their respective happily ever afters.

The individuals navigate the world of romance and friendships as they make friends, find their match, and even step out of their comfort zone, making the viewers appreciate their efforts and stories of determination and hope. Moreover, the romantic dates in some scenic places and their residences spark curiosity about the actual shooting locations in the viewers’ minds.

Love on the Spectrum US Season 2 Was Filmed Across The Nation

The second iteration of ‘Love on the Spectrum US’ was shot in several locations in the country, namely Georgia, California, Illinois, South Carolina, and Massachusetts. In particular, the cameras followed the individuals who were featured in season 2 throughout the cities of Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Clemson, and Boston, respectively, as they experienced myriad emotions in their journey to find their one true love. For this season, the cast and crew members also stepped outside the homeland, in the country of Kenya in East Africa. Without further ado, let’s learn more about the specific sites that were utilized to shoot the season.

Atlanta, Georgia

A chunk of the lensing of the Netflix production took place in Atlanta, the capital city of the southeastern state of Georgia. The Edward Inman “Swan” House, which stands tall on the grounds of the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead district, served as a filming spot for one of the dates. Anchored exactly at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in northwestern part of the city, the spectacular estate was constructed in 1928 with the Italian Renaissance style designs laid down by celebrated architect Philip Trammell Shutze.

Apart from the landmark building, shooting was also carried out in downtown Alpharetta, located just north of Atlanta in northern Fulton County. To be specific, a date sequence was lensed at The Ginger Room, a tea house anchored at 61 Roswell Street. Along with that, filming took place at a park as well as Connor’s residence in the city.

California

For the purpose of filming, the team of ‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 2 also visited the sprawling cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco in California. While a few scenes were recorded at the respective homes of Dani and Abbey as well as lakes and restaurants in the City of Angels in the Southern part of the Golden Bear State, the city of San Francisco in Northern California is where shooting of a park date and scenes set in Steve’s home took place.

Chicago, Illinois

The production unit also traversed through the city of Chicago in Cook County, Illinois. Located in the northeastern part of the state, the city served as the site for a handful of dates, including one in the popular Lincoln Park Conservatory at 2430 North Cannon Drive. A portion of taping was also done at the place of residence of one of the cast members of season 2 – Journey.

South Carolina

The university town of Clemson lying in the counties of Pickens and Anderson in South Carolina is also one of the places where the second installment of the heartfelt show was filmed. In particular, Tanner’s house and place of work, which is The Shepherd Hotel at 110 Sloan Street in downtown Clemson doubled up as shooting sites. Other than that, the Greenville Zoo, situated at 150 Cleveland Park Drive in Greenville County, was chosen as a specific date spot.

Massachusetts

Shooting for some important scenes of ‘Love on the Spectrum US’ season 2 also took place in Massachusetts, including its capital — Boston. Apart from the portions involving James’ residence, one of Boston’s parks and restaurants was also utilized for the production of the sophomore round of the show. Furthermore, Hammond Castle Museum at 80 Hesperus Avenue in Gloucester and Castle Hill on the Crane Estate at 290 Argilla Road in Ipswich served as date spots in the second season.

Kenya

An interesting sequence in the second season of ‘Love on the Spectrum US’ was recorded in the Republic of Kenya, the East African country renowned for its natural beauty and multiple spellbinding wildlife experiences it offers. Cameras captured the wholesome moments between Abbey and David, who spent some quality time at Maasai Mara National Reserve in the southwestern part of the country. Lying in the in the Great Rift Valley, the wildlife reserve is where the duo made beautiful memories as they beheld the beauty of the majestic lions, their favorite animal. For the uninitiated, the wildlife conservation area is home to a large number of lions, approximately 850 to 900 as per the official site.

