Where is Love Undercover Filmed?

Despite earning millions and having a lavish lifestyle, professional athletes, especially soccer players, tend not to have much time for other important things in life, such as true love. In Peacock’s dating show ‘Love Undercover,’ five international and world-famous soccer players put their true identities and fame behind the curtains and go undercover in the States in hopes of finding love. They go on dates with several attractive and single women who have no idea about their rich and famous background.

In an attempt to find a compatible partner who would love them for who they are and not what they have, the soccer stars put on a fake personality in front of their dates. However, the longer they remain undercover, the harder it is for them to keep lying, especially when their feelings also come into play. In ‘Love Undercover,’ their quest to find true love comes with a lot of drama and heartbreak. As the soccer players go on dates to several places, questions about the actual locations arise in the minds of viewers.

Love Undercover Filming Location

To film the dating reality show, the production team makes the most of several Californian sites, primarily in and around Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of ‘Love Undercover’ took place in the summer of 2023.

Los Angeles, California

Despite soccer being a worldwide sport, it is still not that popular in the States, which means that several soccer players are not as famous as they are in Europe. Making the most of this fact, they head to the City of Angels, looking for love. Thus, most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Love Undercover’ are lensed in the city of Los Angeles, situated in Southern California. As the five soccer stars go on dates with different attractive women to find true love, many of you are likely to spot several iconic landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as the Hollywood Sign, Olvera Street, the Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

In an interview with USA Network, Mexican native Sebastian Fassi, one of the five soccer players featured in season 1, talked about the bond that the players shared during production. He stated, “We got along so well and we bonded so hard because of those codes that we had without even knowing each other, you know? That made the show, I think, beautiful for me because we were also cheering for each other. We were also helping each other out.”

