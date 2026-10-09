Where Was Matchbox The Movie Filmed?

Directed by Sam Hargrave and based on the iconic toy brand Matchbox by Mattel, Apple TV’s ‘Matchbox The Movie’ is an action-adventure comedy movie helmed by Sam Hargrave. John Cena stars as Sean Walker, an undercover CIA agent and former soldier who reconnects with his childhood friends in their small town. However, their reunion gets upended when Sean is drugged and abducted, thrusting the group of friends into a globetrotting adventure. Now, they must work together to not only rescue the abducted spy but also save the world. The international adventures unfold in a variety of settings, reflecting the severity of the danger the group of friends faces during their mission.

Matchbox The Movie Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Matchbox The Movie’ took place in several locations across the globe, ranging from Hungary and Morocco to Slovakia and California and spanning Budapest, Casablanca and Los Angeles. It began in early January 2025 and continued for a few months, ultimately wrapping up on April 7 of the same year. The atmosphere on set was likely buzzing with energy, with each and every team member putting their best foot forward while contributing to bringing the narrative to life.

Budapest, Hungary

The production of the John Cena and Jessica Biel starrer reportedly kicked off in Hungary in Central Europe. Shooting was particularly carried out in the vibrant capital city of Budapest. The Hungarian National Museum within the Museum Garden hosted the taping of a few sequences. Situated at 1088 Budapest, Múzeum krt. 14-16, the grand palace is renowned for its 19th-century Neoclassical architecture, which likely complemented the film’s sense of large-scale adventure.

Casablanca, Morocco

From what we can tell, some of the high-octane car action scenes featuring John Cena were likely taped in Casablanca in March 2025. The bustling commercial labyrinth of Derb Omar is one of the shooting spots for the movie. Located near the port and Boulevard de Khouribga, it is a famous wholesale and semi-wholesale hub in the heart of Casablanca. Other action thrillers shot along the central-western Atlantic coast of Morocco are ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,’ ‘AKA,’ ‘Marock,’ and ‘Syriana.’

Other Locations in Morocco

In addition to the aforementioned sites in Morocco, filming was also conducted in Erfoud, Merzouga and Sijilmasa in the southeastern part of the country. Also referred to as the Gate of the Sahara, Erfoud or Arfoud is an oasis town on the edge of the Sahara desert in the Drâa-Tafilalet region. Just a few kms away, Merzouga served as another filming spot, offering the team access to the vast orange sand dunes of Erg Chebbi. Additionally, they captured some shots at the horseshoe-shaped rock formation near Sijilmasa, named Gara Medouar AKA Jebel Mudawwar, for the production of ‘Matchbox The Movie.’

Slovakia

From late March to mid-April 2025, the production team set up camp in the landlocked country of Slovakia to tape action sequences. Over the course of filming, many spots in the Žilina and Kysuce regions were restricted for local use. Traffic was reportedly disrupted on some highways and in tunnels to film high-speed stunts, explosions, and chase sequences.

The Hričovské Podhradie–Lietavská Lúčka stretch as well as the Žilina and Ovčiarsko tunnels on D1, while Poľana and Svrčinovec on the D3 were utilized for the purpose of filming. Near the Czech-Slovak border, the region of Kysuce is where the sequence that culminates in a massive truck crash was lensed. Despite the delays, filming in Slovakia also brought significant economic gains to the region.

Los Angeles, California

‘Matchbox The Movie’ was also filmed in the sprawling city of Los Angeles in California. The decision to choose the City of Angels as one of the filming destinations is not really surprising, considering its diverse landscape, world-class production studios and facilities, skilled technicians, and longstanding history of contributing to the painting of the visual canvas of movies and shows across varying genres and scales. The vast network of roads and the distinct Southern California charm likely made it a fitting setting for the action-adventure movie.

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