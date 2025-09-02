Where is NCIS Tony & Ziva Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by John McNamara, Paramount+ series ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ is a spin-off to the crime procedural show ‘NCIS,’ and revolves around former Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). Following the events of the original series, where Anthony and Ziva leave their job in the US and travel across the pond to raise their daughter, Tali DiNozzo, the show opens with Tali (Isla Gie) being 12 years old and living with her parents in Paris.

Despite being excellent co-parents, Tony and Ziva maintain that they are not getting back together. Their blissful lives take an unwanted turn when Tony’s private security company is attacked, and Interpol comes after the couple themselves. Finding their hands tied, the duo goes on a run from the law enforcement, travelling across Europe as they try to uncover the entity that has framed them. Returning to the field rekindles the old flame between Tony and Ziva, and they explore the new stage in their dynamic as well as the new continent that they are on.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Filming Locations

While the narrative of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ opens with the duo and their daughter Tali living in Paris, France, filming could not take place on location on account of the city hosting the Summer Olympics in 2024. Instead, the vibrant city of Budapest, Hungary, served as the backdrop for the thrilling drama. The city, and the country at large, is known for its marvellous and historic architecture, as well as many hot water springs, which add to the scenic beauty. The river Danube flows through the land, dividing the capital, Budapest, into two halves, Buda and Pest. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series began in June 2024 and wrapped up in January of the following year. The series heavily features the stunning locales, and the production received the enthusiastic support of the local community.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, the national capital of Hungary, served as the primary filming location for ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva.’ The decision of producers to shoot in the city was shared by star Michael Weatherly, who told Deadline in an interview, “Budapest will stand in for parts of Europe and the cameras will move some very exciting other places.” The production took place all over the city, with a few places standing out because of their historical and local significance, as well as popularity among tourists. The river Danube features prominently in ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva,’ as does the Hungarian Parliament Building in the backdrop.

Officially known as Országház, which translates to “House of the Country,” the building is known as an architectural marvel showcasing Gothic Revival, Baroque, and Renaissance Revival styles, designed by Imre Steindl in the nineteenth century. The other palatial structure to feature in the series is the Buda Castle, officially called Budavári Palota. Located on Castle Hill, it once served as the home for the ruler of the land. At present, it is a popular tourist destination and museum. Both the Hungarian Parliament Building and the Buda Castle are listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Among the other architectural marvels captured in the show are the Royal Riding Hall, officially known as Királyi Lovarda, and the Wenckheim Palace, which houses the Metropolitan Ervin Szabó Library. As the name suggests, the Royal Riding Hall, situated within the Buda Castle complex, once served as the place for royal horse training, and is currently a tourist destination as well as a popular filming location. On the other hand, the Metropolitan Ervin Szabó Library, built in the second half of the 19th century within the Neo-Baroque Wenckheim Palace, has since become the headquarters of the largest library network in the city.

Beyond buildings, the thrilling series has a number of chase sequences filmed on the streets, with the titular leads on the run from the law. Széchenyi Chain Bridge, the first permanent structure to connect Buda and Pest since the 1800s, thus features in ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva.’ A number of scenes have also been captured on the cobblestone-lined Veres Pálné Street.

The city of Budapest has long been a favorite destination of filmmakers as well as television show producers because of its architectural and natural beauty, helping showcase grandeur on screen. Among the movies captured in the city are ‘F1: The Movie,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Alien: Romulus,’ ‘Midsommar,’ and many more. In terms of television shows, Budapest has formed the backdrop of ‘Countdown,’ ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,’ ‘The Day of the Jackal,’ ‘The Witcher,’ and ‘Homeland,’ among others.

Szentendre, Hungary

Many outdoor scenes of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ were shot in the small town of Szentendre, situated roughly 14 miles north of Budapest. The quaint settlement with colorful houses and narrow cobbled streets is known for filling the scenes with vibrancy, and has previously featured in projects such as ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Shadow and Bone,’ ‘The Eagle,’ ‘Chief of Station,’ ‘Post Mortem,’ ‘Love on the Right Course,’ and more.

Etyek, Hungary

The indoor scenes of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ were likely captured in the village of Etyek, home to lush green vineyards as well as Korda Studios, one of the largest film studios in the country. Located around 18 miles west of the capital city of Budapest, it has served as the shooting location of choice for movies such as ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘The Martian,’ and ‘Inferno,’ and television shows like ‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘The Borgias,’ ‘The Alienist,’ and ‘El Turco.’

