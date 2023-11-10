At the Moment: Shooting Details of the Netflix Anthology Series

Netflix’s ‘At the Moment’ is a Taiwanese romantic anthology series that chronicles ten different love stories and explores different facets of love, each of them set during the pandemic. Combined together by the making of a reality dating show, the show delves deep into stories about human connection and interwoven lives. One of the tales revolves around a same-gender couple whose relationship is forbidden and frowned upon by people around them.

Meanwhile, another story focuses on a workplace romance where a man finds himself falling for his supervisor in the office. In another episode, we see Austin Lin essay the role of a handsome hairstylist who is in a budding relationship with a visually impaired woman, upon meeting her in the subway. However, their relationship is not all rainbows and butterflies as there are several secrets and distractions between them. Although Taiwan is the place where each story unfolds, it molds itself into a different character accordingly, leaving the viewers curious about the actual locations.

Where is At the Moment Filmed?

‘At the Moment’ is filmed in its entirety in Taiwan, reportedly in and around Taipei. Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan consists of a vast and picturesque landscape that serves as the ideal filming site for different kinds of productions.

Taipei, Taiwan

The shooting of almost the entirety of ‘At the Moment’ takes place in the capital of Taiwan — Taipei AKA Taipei City. The production team travels across the city and sets up camp in various neighborhoods and streets to shoot several pivotal sequences for the Ruby Lin starrer against suitable backdrops. For taping the interior as well as exterior scenes, the cast and crew members utilize the premises of several establishments in and around Taipei.

Since there are various establishing shots and outdoor scenes through each episode of ‘At the Moment,’ it is highly likely that many of you might spot a number of local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, such as the huge skyscraper Taipei 101, the Presidential Office Building, Bangka Lungshan Temple, Qixing Mountain, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Ximending, the National Taiwan Museum, and Liberty Square AKA Freedom Square.

Apart from ‘At the Moment,’ Taipei has hosted the production of multiple film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘Happy Together,’ ‘Eat Drink Man Woman,’ ‘A Brilliant Young Mind,’ ‘Your Name Engraved Herein,’ ‘Eternal Summer,’ ‘What Time Is It There?,’ and ‘Meteor Garden.’

