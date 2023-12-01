Netflix’s Sweet Home: Where is the Korean Thriller Series Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home‘ is a South Korean horror drama series created by Lee Eung-bok, Hong So-ri, Jang Young-woo, Kim Hyeong-min, Park So-hyeon, and Park So-jeong. The narrative focuses on Cha Hyun-soo who leaves his home and moves into an apartment in order to start afresh after a sudden family tragedy. Little does he know that he can try to turn his back on the figurative monsters of his life but not the real ones that begin appearing around the apartment building.

Trapped inside the building, Hyun-soo and other residents try to survive the deadly attacks from the lurking monsters as long as they possibly can. When the building gives in, the survivors head out in the open to fight for survival in new places while other strange beings take birth. The dystopian landscape and the gory visuals not only keep the viewers on the edge of their seats but also curious about the actual filming locations of ‘Sweet Home.’

Sweet Home is Shot in South Korea

‘Sweet Home’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, especially in Seoul and Daejeon. The shooting for the inaugural iteration of the show commenced around late August 2019 and it took several months to complete, concluding in early March 2020. As for the production of the sophomore and third rounds, they were taped one after the other, starting in early 2023 and wrapping up in March of the same year. So, let’s traverse through the monster-filled apartments and streets, to find out all about the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix production.

Seoul, South Korea

A large portion of ‘Sweet Home’ is taped across Seoul, the capital and urban center of South Korea situated in the northwest region of the country. It seems that Namsan Mountain and the surrounding areas feature quite regularly in different episodes. Moreover, as per reports, the buildings that served as the primary production locations for most of the debut season are Chungjeong Apartments at 30 Chungjeong-ro, Chungjeongno 3(sam)-ga in Seodaemun-gu and Hoehyeon Citizen Apartment Complex, both in Seoul Special City.

For the sophomore and third rounds, the filming unit supposedly took the production outdoors as most of the monstrous action unfolds out in the streets. Moreover, it is highly possible that several pivotal sequences, interiors as well as exteriors, are lensed on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios situated in and around Seoul.

Daejeon, South Korea

Additional portions of ‘Sweet Home’ are also recorded in the city of Daejeon, which is situated in a central lowland valley alongside forested hills and the Geum River. In the backdrop of some outdoor scenes shot in the city, you are likely to spot several local landmarks and buildings, such as the Government Complex Daejeon, Uam Historic Park, Daejeon Station, Daejeon Museum of Art, and Daejeon Citizen’s Observatory.

