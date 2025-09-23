Where is Prime Video’s Hotel Costiera Filmed?

In Prime Video’s Hotel Costiera, we get acquainted with a half-Italian former US Marine named Daniel “DD” De Luca, who returns to his childhood land, Italy. With a talent for fixing things, he lands a job as a fixer at one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, Hotel Costiera, situated on the Amalfi Coast. Daniel thinks that his job would include dealing with the problems of the wealthy guests staying in the hotel and other simple tasks. However, when Alice, the daughter of the owner, goes missing, Daniel is given the responsibility to get to the bottom of her mysterious disappearance.

While in search of Alice, the fixer finds himself up against some dangerous people who have abducted the girl. Created by Francesco Arlanch and Elena Bucaccio, the Italian action comedy drama series is brought to life by the compelling performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Jesse Williams, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, and Tommaso Ragno. The luxurious setting of the hotel, with the open water in the background, sets the tone of the narrative and keeps the viewers glued to the screen.

Hotel Costiera Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Hotel Costiera’ takes place in its entirety in Italy, particularly in Positano. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series got underway in late February 2024 and continued for a couple of months before wrapping up in May of the same year.

Positano, Italy

A major chunk of ‘Hotel Costiera’ was lensed in the picturesque town of Positano, which is situated in the province of Salerno. In order to capture the essence of the fictional titular hotel, the production team utilized the exteriors and interiors of a real 5-star hotel — Villa TreVille Positano. Situated at Via Arienzo, 30, in Positano, the luxurious property not only provides a view of the hills but also offers stunning views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Numerous spaces of the hotel were turned into film sets, especially the scenes involving Daniel De Luca.

Surrounded by lush gardens, the establishment is divided into four separate villas and consists of hidden terraces and beautiful pathways, overlooking the open water. Apart from offering more than a dozen accommodation options, Villa TreVille also provides its guests with an exquisite dining experience through its restaurant, Maestro, and access to La Traviata Spa. Spread across 5 acres, the hotel also allows its guests to indulge in memorable experiences, such as boating, sports, historical and cultural tours, and eno-gastronomic tours.

Besides the lavish property, the cast and crew members were also spotted taping several key exterior portions on the streets of Positano, including several chase sequences. They also recorded a few beach scenes on the Amalfi Coast, seemingly on the Spiaggia di Positano Marina Grande, with the town serving as the backdrop. Apart from ‘Hotel Costiera,’ Positano has served as a shooting site for multiple movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones that feature the locales of the region include ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ ‘Amalfi: Rewards of the Goddess,’ ‘Endless Night,’ and ‘Sense8.’

Read More: Where Was The Long Walk Filmed? All Shooting Locations