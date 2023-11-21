See You On Venus Was Filmed Across Various Regions in Spain

With Virginia Gardner portraying Mia and Alex Aiono essaying the role of Kyle, the two teenagers embark on a journey across Spain where they search for the former’s biological mother in ‘See You On Venus,’ a romantic drama movie helmed by Joaquín Llamas. While Kyle is a kind-hearted man dealing with the guilt of an accident, Mia is an 18-year-old woman determined to track down her birth mother by moving heaven and earth.

Based on the eponymous novel by Victoria Vinuesa, the film involves Mia and Kyle navigating the streets of the cities of Andalusia as sparks begin to fly between them, helping them realize that what they do with their life is far more important than who gave it to them. Given the picturesque backdrops of Spanish cities, which represent the blossoming love between the teenagers, the viewers are likely to wonder where ‘See You On Venus’ was taped.

See You On Venus Filming Locations

‘See You On Venus’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, especially in the Community of Madrid, Valencian Community, Province of Segovia, Toledo, and seemingly in Cogolludo. As per reports, principal photography for the romantic film got underway in May 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, around mid-June of the same year. So, let’s traverse the streets of Spain that served as filming sites for the Joaquín Llamas directorial!

Community of Madrid, Spain

The Community of Madrid is one of the prominent production locations where several chunks of important scenes of ‘See You On Venus’ were lensed. In particular, the filming unit set up camp in and around the City of Madrid, which is the capital of the Spanish autonomous community, for shooting purposes. Moreover, a few portions were taped in the municipality of Navacerrada as well.

Valencian Community, Spain

A majority of ‘See You On Venus’ was recorded on location in the Valencian Community, with its homonymous capital Valencia serving as one of the pivotal filming sites. The cast and crew members were spotted lensing several important scenes by many passersby and onlookers in the city of Altea, particularly in Casco Antiguo de Altea, in the last week of May 2022. As for some of the key beach scenes, they were reportedly shot around Cala del Portixol, near the coastal town of Jávea.

Province of Segovia, Spain

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘See You On Venus’ also traveled to the Province of Segovia. which is situated in the southern part of the Spanish autonomous community of Castile and León. For instance, the Roman aqueduct of Segovia (Acueducto de Segovia) at Plaza Azoguejo, 1, in Segovia served as one of the production locations. In addition, the premise of the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso (Palacio Real de La Granja de San Ildefonso) at Plaza de España, 15, in Segovia’s Real Sitio de San Ildefonso was utilized to tape numerous pivotal sequences as well.

Other Locations in Spain

Additional portions of ‘See You On Venus’ were also filmed in other locations across Spain, seemingly in the municipality of Cogolludo. Reportedly, the cast and crew members made the most of the ancient city of Toledo’s extensive monumental and cultural heritage to shoot important sequences. For instance, the production team set up camp in and around Cigarral del Ángel at Carretera de la Puebla de Montalbán, S/N, in Toledo, where they taped key portions for the romantic drama movie.

