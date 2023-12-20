Where to Stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Hulu and Disney+ Options

Adapted from the eponymous book series by Rick Riordan, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is an action-adventure series that revolves around the titular character and his quest to prevent an imminent war between the Olympian Gods. With Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg at the helm of creation, the fantasy series features impressive performances from young and talented actors, including Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, and Jason Mantzoukas. The show garnered mostly positive reviews from critics as it is a faithful adaptation of the book series which is backed by its accurate and extraordinary casting, leaving the viewers eager to learn more about the same.

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians About?

The plot follows a 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson who is chosen to set off on a dangerous quest, dealing with monsters and Gods along the way. Beginning his journey with his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy traverses through different terrains across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop a war from occurring. Meanwhile, he gets closer than ever to some of the answers he has been seeking about his life and purpose. Will Percy and his quest mates be able to complete their seemingly impossible quest? To find out, you will need to watch it yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Netflix?

Even though Netflix is known for its extensive collection of movies and TV shows, it doesn’t house ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.’ However, it consists of many excellent alternatives that subscribers can turn to, such as ‘Shadow and Bone‘ and ‘Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.’

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will be disappointed to know that ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is not available on the platform. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other similar shows on the streamer, such as ‘His Dark Materials‘ and ‘Titans.’

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is not a part of Hulu’s expansive library. But instead of getting disappointed, you can put your subscription to good use by turning to similar action-adventure shows, including ‘Once Upon a Time‘ and ‘The Gifted.’

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ in its massive content catalog. Alternatively, you can check out some excellent alternatives on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘The Wheel of Time.’

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+?

Disney+ users have a reason to rejoice as ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can check out all the episodes of the fantasy series right here!

Where to Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians Online?

Besides Disney+, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is unavailable for streaming or purchasing on any other digital platform. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer and get access to the show instantly and without any hassle.

