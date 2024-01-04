The Florida Project: Where Was the 2017 Movie Filmed?

Sean Baker assumes the role of a co-writer and director for ‘The Florida Project,’ a drama movie that chronicles a summer in the life of a six-year-old girl named Moonee who lives with her struggling single mother Halley in a budget motel. Moonee embarks on several summertime adventures along with her two best friends while Halley and a kind motel manager named Bobby keep the kids protected against the harsh realities of life.

Set in the shadows of Walt Disney World in Kissimmee, ‘The Florida Project’ showcases the contrasting difference between the children’s daily adventures and the mundane day-to-day lives of the motel residents. The vibrant colors and stunning visuals in the backdrop make many of us question if such a brightly painted place exists in real life or not, and where the movie was filmed.

The Florida Project Was Mostly Filmed On-Location

‘The Florida Project’ was filmed in Florida, as the name suggests. In particular, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Winter Garden are the specific sites where the cast and crew shot the movie. As per reports, the principal photography for the Willem Dafoe starrer took place over the course of 35 days, commencing in July 2016 and wrapping up in August of the same year.

Kissimmee, Florida

A majority of ‘The Florida Project’ was lensed in the city of Kissimmee, which is the county seat of Florida’s Osceola County. Most of the scenes involving the Magic Castle were actually taped on location in and around Magic Castle Inn & Suites at 5055 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. In some sequences, you are also bound to spot Twistee Treat at 4722 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Orange World at 5395 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, and Disney Gifts Outlet at 5001 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, all in the city of Kissimmee.

While the Paradise Inn at 4501 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway doubled as Futureland Inn, the Jungle Falls Gift Shop at 5265 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway stood in for the Wizard Gift Shop in ‘The Florida Project.’ Moreover, the Luxury Resort Perfume Panhandling Scene as well as the Continental Breakfast Scene were shot in the Holiday Inn at 5001 Calypso Cay Way. 4778 and 4724 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, and Sun Inn and Suites at 5020 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway served as prominent production locations.

Furthermore, the dirt road and fallen Oak tree sandwich scenes were shot around Shingle Creek Regional Park – Babb Landing at 2491 Babb Road. A few pivotal sequences were also recorded in Joanne’s One Stop Ticket Center at 5297 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and The Sun Inn & Suites at 5020 West Irlo Bronson, both in Kissimmee.

Other Locations in Florida

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘The Florida Project’ also traveled to the city of Orlando, which is the county seat of Florida’s Orange County. For instance, the place where Ashley works as a server is Mr Quick Restaurant at 5615 West Colonial Drive in the city of Orlando. Moreover, Windermere Cay at 8276 Jayme Drive in the city of Winter Garden served as another filming site where the Birthday Fireworks Scene was shot. Also, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando appears in the final Disney Montage.

Alex Saks, one of the producers of ‘The Florida Project,’ told Hollywood Reporter, “From 100-degree heat and 100 percent humidity in Orlando in the middle of the summer to shooting with a 5-year-old (like Cotto), it was just like all of the odds were stacked against us. We had to keep closing the set down due to thunderstorms, which really screwed things up.”

